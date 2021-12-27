12/27/2021 at 9:01 PM CET

EP

The Second Vice President and Minister of Labor and Social Economy, Yolanda Diaz, has called for respecting the parliamentary debate regarding the labor reform agreed with the social agents and has stressed that “it is very difficult to say no to a rule that recovers the rights of workers and improves labor relations in Spain.”

Díaz has highlighted that the new norm supposes a “paradigm shift” in the country’s labor relations, which is why it has emphasized the importance of allowing political forces to dialogue.

“Political forces have to dialogue, is the first agreement that is forged with the approval of all social agents “, Diaz has remarked in statements to ‘Onda Cero’ collected by Europa Press.

Regarding the statements made this Monday by the president of the CEOE, Antonio Garamendi, as to the fact that the agreed reform “is not touched”, Díaz recalled that with other agreements such as Riders Law Similar episodes happened and in the end it went ahead, for which he has urged to be respectful with the political forces.

“Country Agreement”

However, he has remarked that it is “very difficult” to reject the proposal agreed with unions and employers, since this would mean returning to the Royal Decree developed in 2013 by the Government of Mariano Rajoy, in which the ultractivity of the agreements or the preference of company agreements was limited, in addition to “low cost” formulas through outsourcing “.

“This is a country agreement for the common good”, has added the vice president, who has insisted on being discreet with the political debate. “I have to let the political forces do their job and I insist, I will be discreet, I can not transfer anything more than this,” he has sentenced.

Likewise, Díaz wanted to highlight the relevance of this agreement in terms of youth employment.

“This standard is very important for our country, social agents have to rise to the occasion because it will help young people learn stable forms of work, with improvements in their labor relations “, he stressed.

In response to whether EH Bildu has been “deceived” with the labor reform proposal regarding the prevalence of regional agreements, Díaz has made it clear that negotiations with social agents have always been based on the agreement of the Government of coalition presented after the elections and Component 23 of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan.