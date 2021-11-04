Ángela Aguilar on video, becomes a beautiful Catrina | Instagram

Angela Aguilar recently shared a new video where she appears wearing a fantastic look of a beautiful Catrina, surely to honor La Llorona Challenge.

For a couple of days the young singer commented to her fans through her stories and later in her feed, that for the third consecutive year she would launch this challenge, where her angels had to look like catrinas and have the song of “La Llorona ” background.

Angela Aguilar She has joined this challenge, and has just released an impressive video, where she dressed and made up like a catrina, although the style was very typical of her, something different from what we are used to seeing.

It could be said that it is a minimalist version, because her face is not completely painted as is usually the case with other catrinas, her lips are painted and she has some lines that cross her beautiful face, referring to her jaws.

He also has some tiny details, little hearts painted above his eyebrows and on his chin, on the right side he has a flower painted and he also has a natural marigold.

Remember to upload your photos using the hashtag, tagging me and using the song to see and repost them angelitxs, “Angela Aguilar wrote.

Probably some of his fans take as a guide the makeup used by the interpreter of “Tell me how do you want”, to look as similar as possible to the youngest daughter of Pepe Aguilar.

At the moment he has not reposted the reactions and photos of his followers in his stories, probably very soon he will, because Angela Aguilar He currently has more than 7.1 million followers on his official Instagram account.

Something that also caught the attention of her publication was the clothes she used to accompany her makeup, as expected the design reminds us of Mexico, the culture is printed on each of the elements she is wearing.

A beautiful red corset adjusted to her tiny waist and a wide black skirt with layers and small details in colors such as lines and embroidery.

The place where the video was recorded is surrounded by marigold flowers, between the smoke and the darkness gave it an imposing touch, who was in charge of all the elements of November 2 and impregnated them in it, it was an excellent work despite lasting a few seconds.