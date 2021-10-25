10/25/2021 at 11:51 PM CEST

Sport.es

The Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz placeholder image, 18, on Monday celebrated his selection to represent Spain in the next edition of the Davis Cup and described the experience as “a dream come true.”

“I’m so glad the captain trusts me and that he called me to the team. For me it is a dream come true to be part of the Spanish team in the Davis Cup, “explained the Murcian at a press conference after his victory (6-4, 6-3) in the first round of the Vienna Tournament before the british Daniel evans.

Spain, current Davis Cup champion, will defend the title in Madrid from November 25 to December 5 with a team made up of Feliciano López, Marcel Granollers, Pablo Carreño, Roberto Bautista and Alcaraz himself.

Even so, Alcaraz was cautious and recalled that it will be the captain of the team who will ultimately decide whether to play matches or not in the tournament. The big low of the Spanish team will be Rafael Nadal. The Mallorcan, who has won his last 29 games at Davis, He has not competed since his defeat in the Roland Garros semi-finals for a chronic injury to the right foot.

“No this Rafa, but even so we have a great team and we have a chance to win the Davis Cup “, he declared confidently. Despite his youth, Alcaraz he reached the quarterfinals of the last edition of the US Open and won his first ATP World Tour 250 tournament this year in Umag, Croatia, achievements that have helped him rise to 42nd place in the ATP rankings.