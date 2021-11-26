11/27/2021 at 00:27 CET

Barça coach Sarunas Jasikevicius highlighted the importance of the victory against Zalgiris Kaunas (96-73) in the twelfth day of the Euroleague despite the absences of Davies, Higgins, Abrines and a Calathes who will not play again this year to maintain the lead tied with Real Madrid at 10 wins.

“It is the first time in my career that I can’t count on four headlines. That is why I place great value on winning these games without so many important players & rdquor ;, said the former Zalgiris coach at a press conference.

The Barça manager stressed that his team had a “sensational offensive match & rdquor;, although he acknowledged that at the beginning he was “quite concerned” because “we did not start well in defense, we needed to be more physical in the contacts and be more plugged in”.

Asked about James Nnaji (born August 14, 2004) and by Rafa Villar (August 9, 2004), who became the youngest debutants of Barça in the Euroleague, Saras stressed that “they are good guys who are improving & rdquor; and he hopes that the premiere “will help them work more knowing that at the least we are going to give them opportunities & rdquor ;.

“It is an unbeatable image for our club to finish with four boys from La Masia plus Oriola on the track. It is very beautiful, a joyous moment for the coach and for the fans who have to help them to continue taking steps forward & rdquor ;, a Jasikevicius settled that ended up quite satisfied.

The players speak

Happy for your performance, Pierre Oriola preferred to act as captain and bend to the collective interest as it always doesand. The one from Tàrrega is a prodigy of humility who has known how to work in silence in the absence of opportunities to hold on tightly to the first one he has had in recent weeks.

Pierre Oriola completed a great match

| JAVI FERRÁNDIZ

“The game has been tough. We had four casualties and we have played with many young boys, but we have all put 100% on the track, we have been as tough as possible and we have to continue in this line. As for me, as always. I try to help the team as much as possible and that’s all & rdquor ;, he commented with satisfaction.

Finally, a remarkable Rokas Jokubaitis admitted that facing his old club and many former teammates “was very difficult And it was difficult for me to be at full concentration. “” I have great respect for Zalgiris and it has been great to be able to play against them. It was difficult for us to fix our defense and that is why we did not sentence the game before & rdquor ;, added the Lithuanian point guard.