11/17/2021 at 00:44 CET

Europa Press

The Hispanic-Venezuelan tennis player Garbiñe Muguruza was very satisfied after getting the ticket to the final of the teachers’ tournament, which is being played in Guadalajara (Mexico) and assured that he played his “best match” against Paula Badosa in the semifinal round (6-3 and 6-3).

“It’s my best game -by far- that I have played here in Guadalajara. I’m already a finalist because I just got it, but it was a very difficult game against Paula Badosa. We had never faced and that puts extra nervousness. I am already in the final of a very exclusive tournament and so difficult to achieve. I’m already thinking about the final, “Muguruza said at the post-match press conference.

“This tournament I put it at the same level as a ‘Grand Slam’ because there are eight players and each game is like a final. It’s a job I’ve done for a long time and you don’t know when you can get a tournament like this. Now I’m in a good position to hit the final blow tomorrow and go home with a super season, “he analyzed.

“I hope that I am the one who will achieve it,” added Muguruza, who asked for encouragement and support from the Spanish fans. “My difference from before and now is the years of experience, my composure when facing the moments. There is no shortcut to achieve it and that is learned with age and experience, “he snapped.

“Now I feel more prepared to know how to handle myself better. Today I have played very well, I have progressed little by little and I have suffered in the first games to have a better feeling today. I have been restrained out of respect for Paula and because it did not seem appropriate to celebrate it. I have one more game left, it will be very difficult but I want to be focused and not let myself go at any time, “he said.

“Favorite? I can be from paper or from television, there, yes, but I don’t see it that way. There are no favorites here. For now, whoever it is, we’ll see what happens “, concluded Muguruza, who praised the “great year” of his victim this Tuesday.

“I think it is an accumulation of everything, Paula has had a spectacular year and you have to be happy with its progression. Now is a tough time, he was about to get the final, but he has to go on vacation with good feelings because is already in the world ‘top ten’ “, Muguruza settled.