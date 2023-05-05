“It is dangerous for civilization” Fayer Wayer

It’s not a secret that Elon Musk it has become the first adversary of Artificial Intelligence as it is being developed. His warning calls are constant, and he recently issued another, calling technology “dangerous to civilization.”

The recent reflection of the head of SpaceX, Twitter, Tesla and other companies goes against the dependence of the human being on Artificial Intelligence.

“Even the benign reliance on Artificial Intelligence / Automation is dangerous for civilization, if it is taken so far that we eventually forget how machines work,” he expressed through his social network.

Even benign dependency on AI/Automation is dangerous to civilization if taken so far that we eventually forget how the machines work — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2023

The tycoon also recommended reading a science fiction story from the early 20th century, entitled The Machine Stops. It was written by EM Forster.

It tells how a society in the far future is solely dependent on an advanced supercomputer for all its daily needs. He becomes almost like a god.

But when the machine breaks down, no one is left alive to remember how it works, or what to do if it fails.

Elon Musk and Artificial Intelligence, a love-hate relationship

Sure, there are always various ironies raised whenever Elon Musk talks about Artificial Intelligence.

First, that he is developing his own, which is TruthGPT, an alternative to ChatGPT, but without so many restrictions. It is a way of competing directly with OpenAI, a company he helped start up, and Microsoft.

Musk considers ChatGPT a danger to free expression, comparing it to the social network Twitter before he arrived. The South African criticized the relationship between the company’s former board of directors, the Joe Biden government and global progressive policies.

Tesla Autopilot

And second, that his electric vehicle company, Tesla, is looking to implement Autopilot mode. With it, the car can automatically turn, accelerate and brake within the lane.

He has not yet been able to count on a definitive version in any of his projects regarding AI: TruthGPT is just starting, and Tesla’s Autopilot does not manage to be 100% safe on the highways.

One more chapter in Elon Musk’s diary.