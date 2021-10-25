Anya Taylor-Joy is on everyone’s lips. Since her performance in La Bruja – 91% gave what to talk about, their appearance in Sliver – 75% began to attract attention, after other small roles came Lady’s Gambit – 93%, a Netflix miniseries that catapulted his career in an exorbitant way. From then on, her face began to garner attention in the awards season and, of course, several directors and producers turned their gaze towards the young actress.

For a couple of years her name has been present in the cast of various productions, and as time goes by, she advances and every day new opportunities arise with characters so different from each other that they imply a great challenge for her, but she has managed to show that he is very capable of doing whatever is put on the table – even singing, as he did for The Mystery of Soho – 80% -.

Now, after passing through the daughter of a humble family who faces a somewhat demonic forest, the young woman kidnapped by the Beast, the best chess player, and now a beautiful singer from the 60s, has begun to prepare to introduce herself to the world of Mad Max – 91% on Mad Max spin-off: Fury Road – 97%, the 2015 version starring Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy.

George Miller’s film, which had an important place in the awards season at that time, first introduced Furiosa, and had a particular focus on her, but now the same filmmaker is preparing a film where viewers will be able to delve deeper more on her, who she is and where she comes from. However, the one who will be in charge of playing the young version of Theron’s character is just Taylor-Joy.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the star of the moment spoke about what his meeting with the director has been like despite the fact that production on the film has not yet started and gave a sneak peek at how he is preparing physically and emotionally for his character.

I already love working with him. Is the best. He is incredibly generous and passionate. […] I think my preparation is to become strong enough to carry this film. It is emotional strength, it is physical strength, it is mental strength. I can not wait. I’m so excited. It wouldn’t be ‘Mad Max’ if there weren’t vehicles of some kind.

Miller, for his part, told Empire last month about how he found Anya and why he chose her. Although he accepted that he had seen her and heard her name, he had never seen her in any movie or series until he had the opportunity to see The Soho Mystery even before its premiere. Speaking with Edgar Wright, who directs the latter, he recalled when they talked about her and was also the director of Baby – The Crime Apprentice – 93% who told them that she was their best option for what they were looking for.

Geroge Miller He recalled that he called her for a remote casting due to the pandemic, in which he asked her to read on camera the speech of “I’m Mad As Hell” from the movie Power That Kills – 91% by Sidney Lumet.

Aside from the brilliance of the writing, it is a piece that can be done in front of the camera. You don’t need an acting partner. Anya did a cover, which was really good. Then I gave her just a couple of simple notes on intention and she just nailed it. I sent it to the studio. I explained why I thought she was the right fit for the role. I said I was very happy to talk about it, but it was so persuasive that we didn’t need to talk.

Finally, Anya has stated that it is difficult for her to think about taking Charlize’s place and that it would be impossible to match her level of interpretation, but she is willing to do her best for the character. The film is expected to begin filming next year.