11/19/2021 at 7:40 PM CET

Fernando Alonso (Alpine), double Formula One world champion, declared this Friday at the Losail circuit, after sign the twelfth half of free practice for the first Qatari Grand Prix history that “it is great to drive on this circuit” and that this Saturday they will aim “for Q3 (the third qualifying round, reserved for the best ten)”

“It is absolutely great to drive on this circuit. I love the design and how the combination of curves really gives you the feeling and the ability to maximize the potential of a Formula One car, “explained Alonso, the 2005 and 2006 Formula One world champion, a category to which he returned, after two years absent, in the team with which he celebrated his two titles.

“I enjoyed every lap, so it was a fun Friday,” explained Alonso, who ranks 10th in the championship, with 62 points, twelve more than his French partner Esteban Ocon.

“Grip levels were good today, especially in the second session and the car also felt solid in both tests“, said the great Asturian driver, who has 32 victories, 23 pole positions and 97 podiums in the premier motor category.

“We will have to see what we can do tomorrow and we have to evaluate everything tonight, but the plan will be to aim for Q3 in qualifying tomorrow“said the Oviedo pilot.

“Usually, it’s been a happy day for a happy man“, Alonso added this Friday in Losail, after the free practice day for the first F1 Qatari Grand Prix.