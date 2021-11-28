11/28/2021 at 22:43 CET

.

The Atlético de Madrid coach, Diego Pablo Simeone, said after beating Cádiz 1-4 that “it is important to win” and that this is “the daily race” in LaLiga Santander, and appreciated the great game of his team against “a difficult rival “, without avoiding self-criticism, since he affirmed that they must” try to improve some facets. “

“We like the place we have in the league. The opponent was tough and, especially in defense, there was no way to hurt him, but in the second half the game was unlocked and we were able to hurt him”The Argentine coach declared at a press conference, who admitted that Cádiz made it “difficult” for his team in the first half.

Simeone defended the eleven that he lined up in the Nuevo Mirandilla, said that he “always” tries to put “a formation that hurts the rival” and added that “in winning or losing criticism is managed from one side or the other”, but left of course he has full confidence in his players.

“I trust the team, and we need everyone. It is what I claim.”, said the mattress coach, who reported that in the first half Atlético circulated the ball “quite well”, although Cádiz always “closes well and, from there, counterattack.”

He added that at halftime they spoke “to find those spaces in the second half and the goal of Lemar and Griezmann appeared, and everything was easier and clearer”, while praising the contribution of the players who came out as refreshments: “the people who left the bank did well & rdquor ;, he asserted.

“The result has been a consequence of what we do in the league. In three games we won two and drew one. We must try to improve some aspects and follow today’s line; we look for variants & rdquor;Simeone stressed.

He also referred to the injury of Uruguayan center-back José María Giménez and his replacement by Brazilian Felipe Augusto, and pointed out that “he was a bit loaded” and they decided to change him, without specifying more details about his ailment.