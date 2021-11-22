11/22/2021 at 21:27 CET

Maria Refojos

One of the major pending tasks to be dealt with during COP26, which ended last week, had to do with Article 6 of the Paris Agreement. In the focus, the participants in the climate summit organized by the UN had the constitution of an international cooperation mechanism that allows countries to adjust their emission reduction tasks by offsetting by financing sustainable projects anywhere in the world or buying emission rights to another state. This point had been stranded since 2015 and the achievement this year has been to establish generic bases to allow global emissions trading, as well as to ask countries to generate an emissions inventory by 2024.

The commitment to put the article into operation has been achieved, so that the states can expand their collaboration. In addition, limits have been set with which to control double accounting (that the same right cannot be carried to the reduction balances of two countries at the same time), although they are not sufficient to avoid these practices in the voluntary market, “where the companies seek to offset their emissions outside the mandate of national targets, “they point out from ClimateTrade.

This Spanish company, which has developed a pioneering marketplace based on blockchain technology to offset CO2 emissions, believes that the pillars for “a successful execution” of the aforementioned article 6 are “transparency, justice, consensus and interdependence”, as well as traceability. And that there is still work to be done to get to this point. “It was called to be the article with the greatest climate ambition because it managed to involve the private sector, but there are doubts among environmental movements and countries or companies regarding these markets. And the fears are reasonable if we do not talk about the fair price of carbon and that the money reaches the countries and their communities “, considers the CEO and co-founder of ClimateTrade, Francisco Benedito.

Carbon credits were born in the Kyoto Protocol as an economic tool so that polluting companies could invest in initiatives with a sustainable impact instead of simply paying a fine. However, the speculation that arose around this market set off alarms regarding a lack of transparency and manipulation.

In this context, this fintech was founded in 2017 and launched the initial version of its platform in 2018. In its marketplace, companies and entities can directly offset their carbon footprint by selecting the most appropriate carbon credits from projects throughout the world. world. “By supporting and promoting these projects, we provide better living conditions for the local communities involved and generate a direct impact on the environment that helps restore balance to the planet and mitigates climate change,” Benedito summarizes.

At COP26 they presented the first case of success among Spanish client companies that, “compensating through ClimateTrade, they have canceled their emissions in the Colombian registry,” summarizes the manager, obtaining their clients certified of their compensated kg immediately and not having to wait for the supplier to cancel them “. A fundamental part of the service to offset the carbon footprint and avoid double accounting 100% is the implementation of blockchain technology, since as they explain, it allows this fintech to “guarantee that carbon credits are effectively canceled in the corresponding registry and the money from the transaction goes directly to the source of the project. ”

It is the fourth consecutive year that this Spanish company is present at an international climate summit and, in fact, it was at COP23 held in Bonn in 2017 where they presented their initiative to use DLT blockchain to channel and materialize the Paris agreement. “Our mantra has always been the decentralization of the positive impact of decarbonization & rdquor ;, emphasizes Benedito, who warns that the climate transition “could be frankly unfair” if terms such as “sovereignty of emissions registers” and the methodologies that each country must use are not guaranteed.

“It is impossible to approach the climate crisis solely from the public perspective. Voting every day with our ethical and conscientious consumption, with our savings and investments, as entrepreneurs or employees is vital”, affirms the CEO of ClimateTrade. The company has more than 300 registered companies and organizations such as Cabify, Telefónica, Correos, Santander or Danone have used its platform, through which more than 1 million tons of carbon have already been offset. “We have been able to detect the great complexities of the Article 6 carbon markets, prepare for it, and offer star services such as the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism”, highlights Francisco Benedito.

And given the debate on the climate impact of blockchain technologies, the manager assures that they are the only “carbon neutral” platform. “We never worked with Bitcoin because of its high carbon footprint. We started with Ethereum but its intermediate footprint and the need for ultra-fast operations forced us to move to Stellar, much faster. And now with Algorand we have the same transaction speed, but a residual negative impact, which is also immediately offset, “he concludes.