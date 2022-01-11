01/11/2022 at 3:38 PM CET

After dazzling all of Europe with the sixteen goals he scored on the German Magdeburg court, Agustín Casado He will play his first major championship with the Spanish team in the European Championship in Hungary and Slovakia, a tournament in which the central bank of the BM. Logroño La Rioja will take over from Raúl Entrerríos in the direction of the Spanish team.

“It is impossible to compare anyone with Raul, because those are major words, so in that sense I don’t have that pressure. The selection comes from achieving many successes and now it’s up to us to try to keep the team up there, but without comparing myself to anyone, “he said. Married in an interview with the . Agency.

A European who MarriedThe 25-year-old will face the same philosophy of work and constant improvement that has brought him to the elite after first taking advantage of the Silver Division and later in the Nava, before making the leap to the Riojan team.

Question.- What does it mean for you to be able to play a European?

Answer.- For me it means a lot, since I started playing handball I always dreamed of being able to reach the maximum, of being able to play this type of tournaments and now with 25 years I have the opportunity.

Q.- You have passed through the Silver Division. Is it valued more when it costs more to reach the selection?

A.- I don’t know if it is valued more, because in the end each one has their circumstances. Some arrive earlier and others later, but the important thing is that by working, taking small steps forward, it can be achieved.

Q.- However, you seemed destined for a meteoric career after signing for the World Bank at just 18 years old. Huesca to play in the ASOBAL League. Why didn’t that work?

A.- I am very grateful to Huesca because at 18 they gave me the opportunity to compete with professionals, but at that age what I wanted was to have minutes. Maybe I lacked a bit of patience to continue working even if I didn’t play much, so I decided to lower my category, take a step back and try to continue progressing based on having minutes in the Silver Division and thus little by little I have been able to go up. Then when I felt able to bring quality minutes to a higher level, I took the step. So I got to Nava first and then to Logroño, which has been very important to me, because that’s where I think I have exploded.

Q.- It seems like a very mature decision for such a young player

A.- Maybe at that time I didn’t think about it so much, it was something more intuitive. I was more comfortable playing more minutes, even if it was in a lower category, I don’t know if it was maturity or lack of patience, but I put everything on a scale and in the end it threw me more to compete, play more minutes and try to go little by little. It is true that looking at it now it turned out well, but it does not always turn out well. It was a very difficult decision.

Q.- Did you ever think that you were wrong?

A.- Obviously there have been moments of doubt, of wondering if I had done the right thing, but at that time I focused on my day to day, on training and when the games came, on competing to the maximum possible, the maximum possible minutes and at best possible level.

Q.- You indicated your signing for the World Bank. Logroño as a fundamental step in his career. What has changed with your arrival in La Rioja?

A.- When I made the decision to go to Logroño I knew it was a place where I was going to improve and I was going to learn a lot, especially tactically. Miguel -the technician Miguel Angel Velasco– It has helped me a lot to understand the game better, to know at all times what is good for the team and defensively I also believe that I have taken a step forward.

Q.- His tactical improvement stands out, but if there is one thing that has attracted attention, it has been for the 16 goals he scored against Magdeburg in Germany in the European League, what has that game meant to you?

R.- When you play good games against great teams, it helps you put yourself in the window, but it doesn’t mean anything either. It means that you are working well, but you have to keep working, you don’t live off one game, or two, you live off your daily job. That is very clear to me.

Q.- And now the jump out of Spain. Next year he will play for the Belarusian Meshkov Brest. What led you to make that decision?

R.- It has been another difficult decision because I am very comfortable in Logroño. In fact, my first option was to continue, but I was presented with the opportunity to go to a team that plays the Champions League and although it imposes a certain respect, they are opportunities that you do not know when you will have them again, so I decided to accept it with the aspiration to take another little step forward

Q.- Do you want to put it to the test?

A.- Yes, basically yes, I want to see how I compete with the best, to know if I can compete at a good level in the Champions League.

Q.- How would you define yourself as central?

R.- I consider myself a team player. The first thing is to order the team to see what is necessary at all times for the team to play dynamically and efficiently and then I also try to contribute individually, generating those imbalances that allow us to achieve superiority situations.

Q.- Is that what you are asking Jordi Ribera in the selection?

R.- He asks us to try to be ourselves, to play with the same confidence that we do in our clubs and that is a bit of the key, that we try to contribute the same as in our clubs in a natural way, without forcing anything.

Q.- He makes his debut in a European Championship and is also going to take over the leadership of the team from a legend like Raúl Entrerríos. Does that add more pressure?

R.- I think it is impossible to compare anyone with Raul, because they are major words, so in that sense I don’t have that pressure. The national team comes from achieving many successes and now it’s up to us to try to help the team continue to be up there, but without comparing myself to anyone. I individually do not compare myself with anyone, but not with Raul, nor with anyone, I try to work to improve every day.

Q.- The team faces the European with many new faces. Within the team, this tournament is seen as a learning stage or they impose the obligation to get back on the podium.

A.- I see the team really wanting to do a good job, then the championship will mark us as far as we can go, but the team has the mentality of giving everything, of leaving its soul. Without putting any pressure on us, but also without giving up anything

Q.- What do you dream of Agustín Casado in this European?

R.- After the results that the national team has had in recent years, always fighting for the medals, you dream of that possibility, you have the illusion of seeing yourself on the twentieth day fighting for the medals, but that is only possible by working hard and fighting every game as if it were the last.