01/05/2022

The chief epidemiologist of the White House, Anthony Fauci, affirmed this Wednesday that it is “inevitable” that more children end up in the hospital given the increase in cases due to the expansion of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in the United States.

“It seems that omicron causes a less serious disease but the acute volume of infections due to its deep contagiousness means that more children will become infected “Fauci said at the press conference of the US government’s response team to the pandemic.

US President Joe Biden’s medical adviser stressed that possibly minors with “other underlying diseases” They will be the ones who end up in the hospital.

“This is inevitable,” he said.

In that sense, he stressed that the best way to prevent children who are not vaccinated due to their age from getting infected is to the people around him are immunized.

“When they are out, if they are old enough to tolerate a face maskPut a mask on them, especially in places where people congregate, “said the expert.

In the US authorities have authorized the vaccination of minors between 5 and 17 years, both inclusive.

In addition, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has recommended that the drug be administered booster dose of vaccine Pfizer to minors who are immunosuppressed.

This Wednesday, a scientific committee of the CDC is evaluating whether to advise that all minors between 12 and 15 years receive the booster dose after the FDA gave the green light on Monday.

