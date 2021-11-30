11/30/2021 at 15:15 CET

Pep Guardiola had no doubts. “It can never be unfair for Leo Messi to win the Ballon d’Or. It’s too good & rdquor ;, the Catalan said at a press conference. He also did not hesitate to congratulate Alexia Putellas and Pedri on their awards, and recognized Lewandowski’s performance in recent seasons.

“At this level, the final four or five candidates always have a very high level and everyone could win it. Lewandowski, with everything he has done this season and last, the number of goals he scored & mldr; Would it have been fair for him to win it? Too. But that’s what I’m saying: at this level, there are many footballers and clubs who have everything to deserve the & rdquor; awards, Pep added.

His Manchester City visits Aston Villa on Wednesday in Premier, in what may be the return of Jack Grealish to what was his home. The Englishman has missed the last two games due to injury, but Guardiola did not rule out his return. These were all the phrases at the press conference.

Golden Ball

Injured and casualties

De Bruyne has already tested negative, but could not train with the team. Grealish and Foden did their first training sessions with the team yesterday, and today we are going to see how they react and if they can enter the squad

Limit situation in the team

“We are in an emergency situation in terms of available players. We are few. Between injured and punished & mldr; I have always had absolute confidence in my squad, without a doubt. But now comes Christmas, which is the hardest period of the season here & rdquor;

The Grealish adaptation

“I think Grealish has adapted perfectly to the group. It was easy because he has many English companions. He has played the games well, he does not have a bad game. He has yet to finish finding his place in the club, in the city, finding a house to stay & mldr; but I have no doubts with him. He’s in a very different context than he had at Aston Villa & rdquor;

“I’m not thinking that the best Jack Grealish will appear next season. I want it now! & Rdquor;

The Gerrard effect at Aston Villa

Gerrard? I don’t think there is a single coach in the Premier, or in the Championship, who does not have technical qualities. Not winning titles does not mean that you are not a good coach & rdquor;

“I can imagine that when a new coach arrives, everyone on the team has one more push of motivation, to show that they can earn their place. I expect the toughest of matches, I know where we are going to play & rdquor;