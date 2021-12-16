Chatting with programs that pretend to be a deceased person is already possible, despite the doubts that may arise.

We have already seen some of the technological innovations that arrive in science fiction series and movies, and usually they do not end quite well. Talking to an artificial intelligence that pretends to be a deceased person appeared in a chapter of Black Mirror and can raise many ethical questions, but that does not take away so that it is possible.

In CNET they have collected the testimony of a person who talks to a chatbot that pretends to be his father. He passed away in 2017 and James Vlahos dedicated months to collect all the testimonies I had of him and shape an AI that also speaks with his voice. The technology, which he called Dadbot, is being leveraged.

Dadbot has arrived HereAfter AI, a platform that was born with the intention of creating chatbots, artificial intelligences and in the future holograms of deceased.

The experiences with this program seem promising and not as shocking as you might imagine, although it is clear that whoever takes the step will have already valued it before.

The operation of this and other platforms in general is based on the recording made of interviews with people from whom the avatar will be created, not in the simple collection of information from the deceased. The main reason is that it is also about capturing your voice, not just memories or conversations, to give more truth to artificial intelligence.

This process is free, although later whoever wants to interact with the avatar has to pay a subscription. In addition, there is the option to download memories or recordings only with the intention of listening to them.

This open the door to anyone who wants to keep memories or experiences. Not only does it have to be related to leaving a mark after passing away, although it is an idea that has yet to be shaped. At least companies like HereAfter AI claim that the recordings “are not distributed or monetized in any alternative way, such as data mining for advertising.”

In general, all this can be oriented towards different paths that your clientele must find: save memories and share them, chat with acquaintances who passed away or even create your doubles in a future metaverse… The possibilities are many, but they will go hand in hand with advances in artificial intelligence and user sensitivities.