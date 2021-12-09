Related news

A month and a half ago Carla vigo (21 years old) smiles more intensely than ever. On October 29 he made his debut in the theater play Yerma, starring Rafael Amargo (46), and was able to fulfill her dream of being an actress on a highly relevant stage and in front of seats full of public. In addition, the bailaor showed his maximum support to the niece of Letizia (49), positively valued his performance on stage and his attitude to life in general, as he highlighted his goodness and honesty. These two aspects of the young woman are precisely those that lead her to open up often with her followers on social networks, but this Wednesday night answered the most intimate questions like never before of his followers.

Carla Vigo decided, around midnight, to hold a round of questions and open up to her 29,700 fans. One of the first questions on a personal level was “What do you miss most about your childhood? What would you change?”, To which the young woman replied: “To my mother, not having so many worries, among other things”.

“What memories do you have of your mother?” It was another of the intimate questions they wanted to know. “Very few, unfortunately,” Carla replied. One of the users did not know Vigo’s personal story and asked him “What’s wrong with your mother?”, And Carla replied briefly to avoid further pain: “He died when I was six years old”.

Érika Ortiz, her father, Jesús Ortiz, and their daughter, Carla Vigo in a file image. Gtres

Faced with this situation and seeing the sincerity that the young woman was showing, her followers wanted to know how to overcome losing a mother. “Well, I hope this helps someone, honestly: It is not overcome and less in the way that happened to me, you learn to live with it and it takes a long time“Carla replied.

To another similar question, Vigo answered by recounting the process she went through after her mother’s death: “There are different stages you are going to go through: 1. Denial, you think it’s a joke. 2. Acceptance, It is the hardest because it gives you a reality check and you realize that you will not see it anymore, 3. Learning to live with it, is the easiest. And I think depending on the relationship you have with that person, you get over his death or not. “

After experiencing such an important loss and in circumstances as harsh as those she experienced, her followers have asked her if you have ever needed to go to therapy: “Yes, and it is the best you can do”Carla answered bluntly.

In addition, to the question of a user who wanted to know what names he would give his children when he has them in the future, Vigo has stated how your mother is still very present in your life and how you want her to be forever: “If it’s a girl, Érika”, in honor of her mother.

