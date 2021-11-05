11/05/2021 at 20:36 CET

Rosa Maria Sanchez

Two months after the Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, put on the table a proposal for regional financing -in November- four regional presidents debated this Thursday on the reform of the old model of 2009 in the framework of the third annual edition of the Foro de la Toja. Two socialist presidents participated in the conversation – that of Castilla La Mancha, Emiliano Garcia-Page, and that of the Valencian Community, Ximo Puig- and two of the PP, that of Castilla y León, Alfonso Fernández Manueco, and the one from Galicia, Alberto Núñez Feijóo. “The news is in the photo,” said the Galician president in the first minute, thus underlining the value of a meeting of presidents of opposing political formations and with different negotiating approaches on an issue, that of regional financing, “which is not peaceful “as it tends to be seen in terms of winners and losers.

And as proof of this, the dart that Feijóo himself threw at Catalonia. “It is not reasonable or fair to say that the current system harms Catalonia, it is not true,” said the Galician president, with the aim of preventing the negotiation of the new model from repeating what, in his opinion, happened in the negotiation of the model. in force: “that a bilateral agreement (with Catalonia) was proposed multilaterally for all the others”. Feijóo placed Catalonia in the group of communities whose financing per inhabitant is around the average, the same as Madrid, Balearic Islands and own Galicia and recognized Valencia and Murcia as the big losers of the model agreed in 2009, which is now being reformed.

With regard to the negotiation of the future autonomous financing model, Galicia (PP) shares some criteria with Castilla La Mancha (PSOE) and Castilla y León (PP), since all three seek recognition of the higher cost of providing essential services such as health and education in the most depopulated and aged Spain. “Territories are not financed, people are financed,” said the Galician president. There, Feijóo, García-Page and Fernández Mañueco made pineapple in front of a Ximo Puig (PSOE) who once again demanded greater attention for a community with a high population density but an obvious under-financing. Puig also asked a new autonomic pact that allows reviewing the 1981 agreements (when the Loapa was adopted) with the participation of the communities now.

Puig also asked to advance in a fiscal harmonizationHe who puts a stop to the practices of tax dumping practiced by the Community of Madrid, with the practical disappearance of estate and inheritance taxes in its territory. “It would be better for the State to abolish these taxes and obtain their collection by other taxes, such as VAT or personal income tax,” said the popular Feijóo. The socialist García-Page proposed another option: “The estate tax represents a paltry seven million for Castilla La Mancha; and the Successions, 40 million. Perhaps it would be better to return these taxes to the State and have it distributed by him.” And the popular Fernández Mañueco raised his own point of view – “If we have to harmonize, why not do it downwards?” – thus confirming what Feijóo already warned at the beginning: that the debate will not be peaceful.