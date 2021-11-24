

Last year a record number of adult New Yorkers got the flu shot, more than 1.4 million, the highest number in history.

Photo: Bryan R. Smith / . / .

Flu season is just beginning in New York City, and my two-year-old daughter, wife, and I have already gotten the seasonal flu vaccine. I encourage all of you to join us in protecting yourself and your community.

Every year, the Department of Health works to make the flu vaccine easily accessible because the flu virus can cause painful and life-threatening symptoms, even in healthy people. In a typical flu season, about 2,000 New Yorkers die from the flu and pneumonia, and some of them are children.

That’s why we encourage all New Yorkers 6 months and older to get a flu shot, especially those who are most likely to get sick, such as adults 50 and older, pregnant women, children 6 months to 5 years. and people with chronic diseases like diabetes. The flu vaccine is safe and effective: Scientific evidence shows that it reduces the risk of illness by 40% to 60%, according to the CDC. If you are 65 or older, ask your doctor about the high-dose flu shot.

Last year I was proud that a record number of adult New Yorkers got the flu shot. More than 1.4 million adults were vaccinated, the highest number in history. Our goal is to set a record again this year, and we are on track with 1,039,787 adult New Yorkers already vaccinated.

But despite this progress, we continue to see worrying gaps in coverage. This is due in part to misinformation about the flu vaccine and mistrust of medical advice. I want to make it clear to New Yorkers that the flu vaccine will not transmit the disease to them. Young, healthy people can get very sick. And getting a flu shot won’t increase your risk of getting COVID-19. These are common myths, and we know we need to address them to build confidence in the vaccine.

Also, not enough children get vaccinated. Our data shows that only 67% of children ages 6 months to 5 years were vaccinated last year, and this year’s numbers are also being low. Now that children are back in school and families out again in our city, it is more important than ever to protect our youngest New Yorkers.

The flu vaccine is now widely available citywide for free or at low cost, regardless of immigration status. New Yorkers can find out where to get vaccinated at NYC.gov/FLU. And if you haven’t been vaccinated against COVID-19 yet, you can do so at the same time as the flu shot. Remember that the flu vaccine does not protect you against COVID-19, and the COVID-19 vaccine does not protect you against the flu. You need both!

Serious reactions to the flu vaccine are extremely rare. Common reactions may include mild pain, redness or swelling at the injection site or headache, fever, and muscle aches.

As a doctor and a parent, I would not ask New Yorkers to do something that I would not do. Flu activity usually begins as early as November and continues until the end of spring, and it takes a couple of weeks for the vaccine to take effect as immunity. Now is the right time, so get your flu shot today.

Dr. Chokshi is the New York City Health Commissioner