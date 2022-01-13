01/13/2022

On at 14:00 CET

.

Juan Carlos Unzué affirmed this Thursday that it is “important and vital” to organize events such as the Costa Brava solidarity Trophy that he Next Sunday (12 noon) he will face Girona and Barcelona veterans in Montilivi, where funds will be raised against amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a disease suffered by the former footballer and former coach of both teams.

Proceeds from the match will go to the Miquel Valls Foundation. In this sense, Unzué affirmed, in the press conference to present the meeting, that “the THE A it is a very difficult disease And, seeing how the legislation and public aid are, unfortunately, for the majority of patients it would be impossible without the aid of associations like this one “.

He also explained that “80% of the budget of the Miquel Valls Foundation comes from private donations, and only 20% from public contributions”, so that any economic resource that can be obtained it will help in a “very clear and very direct way to ALS patients in Catalonia”.

What’s more, Unzué He admitted that he continues “with a lot of energy, more if possible”, in his objective of giving visibility to the disease, and that doing so generates “enormous satisfaction”.

“When the harsh reality is heard, people are shocked, they become aware and see how they can lend a hand,” he added.

For this reason, he was “very grateful” to the players who will participate in the charity game and to the Girona, “a fantastic club” and “very special” because that’s where it had his last experience in the world of football, as a coach (2019). In this sense, the former rojiblanco coach affirmed that he wants to see the team again in First division.

At the hearing, Unzué was accompanied by the president of the Girona, Delfí Geli, which confirmed that already more than 1,200 tickets have been sold to attend the game.