The Minnesota Vikings may have come out with a last-second win on Sunday, but concerns over head coach Mike Zimmer spell out trouble for the franchise.

A last-minute field goal didn’t just save the Vikings in Week 5 – it may have also saved the career of head coach Mike Zimmer.

Greg Joseph might’ve just saved Mike Zimmer’s job – Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) October 10, 2021

Although Vikings fans celebrate their second win of the season, the win was too close for comfort on a team that should be much more effective than it is each Sunday. The Vikings possess Dalvin Cook, Adam Thielen, Justin Jefferson and Kirk Cousins, yet the losses have been racking up for years on end.

There’s a general consensus among Vikings fans that there’s one person holding the entire team back, and it isn’t a player.

Mike Zimmer has: 37 seconds left as head coach of the Vikings. – Luke Braun (@LukeBraunNFL) October 10, 2021

A narrow Week 5 win stresses the fact that the Vikings need to fire Mike Zimmer

Every week, Zimmer remains a popular choice for which NFL coach is currently on the hot seat. Zimmer made FanSided’s list of coaches who should be fired in Week 4, Week 3 and Week 1. Before and during their game against the Lions, Zimmer demonstrated the incompetent strategy that has frustrated Minnesota fans for years.

Mike Zimmer on the Lions: “They’re pretty stout on defense and they do a good job mixing the coverages.” The Lions entered this game towards the bottom of the league in basically every defensive statistic. – Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) October 10, 2021

It’s 2021. Offenses are the best we’ve ever seen. The Vikings have Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen and several other weapons. And Mike Zimmer advocates for 2nd-and-long handoffs + running the first-half clock out w / 40 seconds and 2 timeouts. – Phil Mackey 🎙 (@PhilMackey) October 10, 2021

The tensions boiled over before all the cameras when quarterback Kirk Cousins ​​violently seized Zimmer by the collar. What was said remains unclear, but body language indicates that Cousins ​​wasn’t passionately celebrating the win. He appears furious with Zimmer, likely because the coach nearly lost the game to the 0-5 Lions.

A recent report indicated that Zimmer was nearly fired after the 2019 postseason, when the Vikings went all the way to the Divisional Round before losing to the San Francisco 49ers.

Instead, Minnesota extended him through 2023 in hopes of making the ’21 postseason, but Zimmer has gotten the franchise into a massive hole before postseason stakes have even begun.

Despised by the fans, it might be time for Minnesota to cut their losses and cut Zimmer.