The controversy surrounding the singer Zayn Malik continues, and it is that after it became known that he allegedly hit his mother-in-law, Yolanda hadid, as well as complaints against him for harassment; the ex one direction he lost the contract he had with his label.

According to The New York Post newspaper, the singer he lost the contract he had with his label, RCA, with which he recorded three albums as a soloist.

“Malik lost his record deal with RCA due to his third solo album, Nobody Is Listening, failing to light the charts when it was released in January, and only peaked at # 44 on the US Billboard 200.” the controversy in which he is currently involved, “reads the newspaper.

“Zayn feels that life wants to push him away. Actually, he finds it difficult to deal with the level of fame he had, and that reflects in his attitude, as if he were ungrateful and arrogant. If he were more open and talked about these things, I think people would embrace him, “a music executive who has worked with him confessed to the media.

Likewise, another source revealed that Malik had been longing for a family life, and although he found her with Gigi Hadid it seems that that is already in the past.

“Zayn finds it very difficult to trust people. He was raised in a difficult city by a single mother, so all his problems go back a long way.

“He felt betrayed and let down by people. A lot of people sold him. To all the boys in [One Direction] They were sold by people who thought they were friends, so trusting people is not the easiest thing to do. I imagine it took a long time to build that trust with Gigi and her family. He found them when he really needed them. They picked it up, “he added.

Zayn is currently waiting to find out what will happen to his legal situation and in the meantime he will have to complete a class on anger management and go to a domestic violence program. If all goes well, after six months, the judge could end the probation.

What will happen to Zyan Malik, Gigi Hadid and their daughter?

The couple has decided to go their separate ways although they would maintain a relationship for the good of their daughter Khai, 13 months.

Celebrities are discussing the terms of their divorce and who will get custody of little Khai. According to E! News, both the model and the singer have met with their lawyers to separate; the medium assured that they seek to be shared parents.

The couple began their relationship six years ago, and they resumed it at the end of 2019. Shortly after, in September 2020, they welcomed their first child together, a girl named Khai.

