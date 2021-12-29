In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If we talk about unrepeatable offers that cannot be missed, here is one: a Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro headphones for only 139 euros at Amazon. And they arrive before Reyes!

Samsung is a company from which you can only expect the best, as it is one of the most powerful companies in the world. And indeed, it does not disappoint, as demonstrated with dozens of products, such as its Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro headphones.

We ourselves consider that the Galaxy Buds Pro they are Samsung’s best true wireless earbuds to date, and now they can be yours at half price thanks to an unrepeatable offer from Amazon, which lowers them to only 139 euros.

Galaxy Buds Pro for 139 euros on Amazon

Thanks to the impressive sound technology with Sound by AKG and two two-channel speakers, you can enjoy your favorite songs with a rich base of lows and subtle highs. Thanks to active noise cancellation, you can block up to 99% of background noise.

These dynamic two-channel speakers with Sound by AKG bring your songs to life. You will get a balanced sound and a wide frequency range to immerse yourself even more in your musical world.

You can also control how much to block or allow ambient sound. They incorporate an Ambient Mode to amplify external noise levels at will. Sports headphones that allow you to listen to music while you exercise.

On the other hand, voice detection automatically detects speech, lowers the sound of what you hear, and switches to Talk Mode. So when you’re having coffee, you can listen to the conversation without removing your Galaxy Buds Pro wireless headphones.

And connecting them is very simple, as they recognize what you ask and connect to a compatible device. What’s more, are waterproof thanks to IPX7, so you can continue giving it your all with your favorite music.

Unfortunately, they are not compatible with iOS but, if you have an Android mobile and the immediate change function is not a priority for you, we recommend them; Y If you have a Galaxy mobile, don’t even think about it: the Galaxy Buds Pro for 139 euros are your best option to enjoy true wireless headphones, but the real ones.

