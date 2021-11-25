11/25/2021 at 02:35 CET

. / London

Pep Guardiola, Manchester City coach, said that the comeback against Paris Saint Germain this Wednesday in the Champions League has been “a good lesson” because “when you lose, you have to keep trying.” City, which started losing by a goal from Kylian Mbappé, came back with goals from Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesús.

“It was a good game. They are always in danger when they have the ball in the last three quarters, but, as in the first game, we were good. We were unlucky that in the first half we did not convert our chances. After his goal we had a shock of ten minutes, but then we got better, “Guardiola told BT Sport. “We were already qualified, but today we had a good game against a great team. In the last five or six years we have reached the round of 16. I am delighted with it.” “It has been a great lesson. When you are losing, you have to keep trying. We knew that a draw was a good result, but we have won,” added the Spanish coach.

Pochettino: “The important thing was to qualify”

Mauricio Pochettino, coach of Paris Saint Germain, said he was disappointed for the defeat, but stressed the importance of having qualified for the second round. “Yes, I’m disappointed, but at the same time in the first half City played very well and they forced us to go backwards. They were very offensive. After the first half, we scored and we were controlling the game well. So City changed and we they did two, “Pochettino explained on BT Sport. “Manchester City has a lot of merit, they are a great team. For us, the important thing was to qualify. We beat City in the Parc des Princes and we lost here. The difference is that we drew with Leipzig and that’s why we finished second” added the Argentine.

For his part, Owen Hargreaves, former Manchester United player, assured that Leo Messi and Neymar, PSG forwards, had to leave the field thinking that I wish they played in this Manchester City. “It was a Manchester City ‘masterclass’,” said Hargreaves, who commented on the match on BT Sport. “And that they lacked Phil Foden and Kevin de Bruyne. Messi and Neymar left the field thinking: ‘I wish I played in a team like this.” It was wonderful to see it. It was 2-1, but they could have lost even more, “added Hargreaves.