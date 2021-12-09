12/09/2021 at 19:05 CET

Artur Lopez

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is leaving many headlines in recent days in a series of interviews granted on the occasion of the publication of his book Adrenalin. With 40 years, the Swede has already lived it all in the world of football and has not yet set a date for his retirement. What’s more, in an interview with Radio Deejay he stated that his plan in the past “It was to go to Naples for four months, win the ‘Scuddetto’ and return to Sweden”.

The Milan footballer explained that “I was in America and Raiola asked me to return to Europe, I saw a documentary about Maradona and the ‘tifosi’ were incredible. I spoke with Napoli, everything was done, but on the day of the signing they fired Ancelotti. Then came Milan. ” That happened during the 2019/20 season, when Zlatan seemed to give the last blows of his career at the LA Galaxy, but returned to Serie A, hand in hand with the ‘rossoneri’.

The Swedish giant returned the Italian club to the Champions League in the 2020/21 campaign, with a second-place finish at Calcio. However, their journey through the Champions League was not as successful as they hoped, and the team coached by Stefano Pioli fell in the group stage after losing to Liverpool 1 to 2: “We are disappointed with the elimination of the Champions League , I’m very sorry, but we will fight to win the Scudetto. Failure is the basis of success, we will grow and gain experience “, the Swede sent encouragement to the fans of the Milan club.

Ibrahimovic never managed to raise his ‘orejona’, not even in Josep Guardiola’s Barça. Nor did he win a Ballon d’Or in his long career. The veteran striker acknowledged not knowing why they never gave him the highest individual award to which a footballer aspires. But he also assured that “Even winning the Champions League would not change my career or my qualities.”