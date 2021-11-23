The semiconductor crisis is hurting all sectors, from automobiles, to mobile phones and ending with GPUs. And now, after a new report, we can know how bad the year is being for the charts.

If you are one of those who have gone to renew a computer and have seen that although there are processors, motherboards, RAM memories and SSDs at a good price, surely you have also noticed that an RTX 3060 Ti with a recommended price of 415 euros is worth 800 right now €.

If so, we are sorry, especially if you have seen the need to change GPUs in this last quarter of the year, since as has been reflected in a new market report on the graphics card sector, shipments of GPUs have down more than ever (and the ones that exist are stolen).

According to JPR, the global market for GPUs reached 101 million units in the third quarter of 2021, thanks in part to miners who have taken over almost all shipments.

Regarding the specific market share of GPUs, which includes all graphics, the percentage of AMD has seen a slight increase of 1.4%, NVIDIA’s market share has increased by 4.86%, and all at the expense of Intel, which has experienced a significant decline of -6.2%.

At the same time, total GPU shipments from AMD and Intel fell -11.4% and -25.6%, respectively, while NVIDIA grew graphics card shipments by 8%. As you may have guessed, the sum total causes global GPU shipments to decrease by -18.2%.

According to the consultancy, the third quarter used to be the strongest in relation to the second, but the GPU shortage and the pandemic have hurt the GPU industry a lot, causing this quarter is the one with the lowest percentage in history compared to the previous one.

The hardware world is going through a time of great uncertainty, for reasons beyond its own market. Without stock of consoles or gaming graphics cards, gamers cannot make the leap to the new generation.

As the only good news we have the laptop sector, which grew more than ever due to the pandemic and the need for millions of people to telecommute from home. This led to many more laptops being purchased than usual.

The report ends by saying that as a result of the shortage, GPU prices around the world have succumbed to virtual inflations by retailers, already costing more than 2 times their retail price.