Jorge Martín (Ducati Desmosedici GP21), second in the Valencian Community MotoGP Grand Prix, who competed after suffering from gastroenteritis the night before, acknowledged that “it has been the toughest test in a race weekend.”

“Yesterday when I came back from dinner my stomach hurt a lot and I couldn’t sleep. It is clear that something made me feel wrong and I have spent four or five hours vomiting without being able to sleep. At four in the morning I managed to contact my father, who brought me medicine and I was able to sleep for two or three hours and after the warm up for another hour, “said Martín.

“I don’t know what I would have done having rested well, because I felt very weak, especially before the race, in which I had a very good pace, I managed to manage the tire and was comfortable, although it is true that the last laps I have suffered a lot because I had Jack -Miller- behind, but I’m so happy to end the year like this“said the best rookie of the season.

“Rookie of the Year is a recognition that I had been pursuing for a long time, but I did not want to give it importance to not put pressure on me, but it is clear that it was the goal from the beginning of the season, despite having lost many races. I want to thank my family, the doctors, my grandfather, for always giving me that strength and also to the team, who have done an incredible job, “commented Jorge Martín.

About the race, he said: “As the laps went by I saw the podium closer, I knew that victory was not in my hands because Pecco was stronger than me, but it is yet another test and I am showing myself a mental strength that seems not to be from this planet because today I even thought about not running, but in the end I had to try to be at least on that lap of honor “.

“I have managed to lead 15 laps, I have endured Pecco to the end in a fast race and I am very happy and motivated, because I have stood up to the official riders who have been riding this bike for many years and that shows me that we have a lot of power, “added the Ducati rider.

Regarding the withdrawal of Valentino Rossi, noted: “It’s a shame, but I keep that I was the first to give him a hug at the end of the race “.

“I have been the first person he has seen at the end of his last race in the World Cup and I stay with that all my life. He has left us a legacy that is practically impossible to match and has created a school for us and has given this sport a magnitude that no one had achieved before and now we have to make those fans enjoy who have to find another idol to follow“, he stressed.