11/01/2021 at 21:22 CET

The goalkeeper of the Real Sociedad, Alex Remiro, became this Sunday one of the protagonists of the Basque derby that his team ended up drawing against Athletic. A mistake of his, when trying to clear a ball that had bounced off the crossbar, ended with Iker Muniain’s goal in the last gasp of the match.

“I have not been able to sleep, I have spent my hours crying, thinking about what happened, and having a drink,” he confessed Remiro in the program The third Time of ‘Movistar +’, in which he also made self-criticism and asked himself: “why am I fisting, I was still afraid of leaving her dead. “” Once the ball came out, I knew I had to go towards him frontally instead of laterally, but the field was wet, the ball was very fast, and it is not a ball to go with fists “, he analyzed. The goalkeeper settled on his state of mind:” I have tried to go to train with the greatest possible force.

He also wanted to thank the support of his colleagues and former colleagues after the action. “They are the ones that excite me the most, because of what happened in recent years. They told me that I didn’t have to be like this because of an action, that I had saved the team on a couple of occasions, that it had a great season, “and I recalled that Unai Simón, . goalkeeper, also suffered a similar action in the derby of last season. “They tell me that I had saved the team twice throughout the season and that I didn’t have to be like this, that I didn’t have to break down,” he explained.

Before the action of the goal, the ‘txuri-urdin’ had been the protagonist with a gesture that the rojiblanca parish did not like, when celebrating the expulsion of his former teammate Iñigo Martínez, seeing the second yellow. “I hit the ball and when we take advantage of something in an action, such as a second yellow card, I celebrate it, but it is because of the context of the game, not because it is Iñigo MartinezIt’s not because it’s him, “he said in the program.