12/28/2021 at 23:00 CET

The Spanish Roberto Martínez, Belgium coach, acknowledged that the following generations of footballers in that country will have “talent”, but it will be “difficult” for another to be given again with the “experiences” that those who are now part of it have had. , as the goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, Kevin de Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku or Eden Hazard.

“The great luck is that the players we have have been in the best dressing rooms in European football to grow, to use the talent at the team level and win. The talent will be in the next generations, but it is very difficult to find another generation with them. experiences of the players that we have at the moment, “he warned.

Martinez He participated in a solidarity and telematic day of the Galician Football Federation, through its Coaches Committee, in which he coincided with the Espanyol coach Vicente Moreno.

From Belgium, he contextualized that it is a country of 11 million inhabitants, with 24 professional clubs that “work in a very uniform way, with a very clear identity of how to develop the footballer.”

When analyzing his career on the bench, he explained that his time at Wigan “helped him a lot” and also owes “a lot to Swansea”, the two clubs that “marked him a lot”.

To the new coaches, especially the young ones, he recommended that they be themselves and not “a character who pretends to be what he is not” because “that is what the players detect.” He stressed that the important thing is “the gift of leading groups” and being “very interested in the human being in the locker room.”

On the evolution of football, Martinez He explained that “before you used to play with soccer players and now these are athletes.”

“That makes the game faster because an athlete playing football has changed the game,” said the Belgian national team coach.