11/07/2021 at 13:51 CET

The average price of electricity in the wholesale market (pool) it has been set for tomorrow, November 8, at 167.67 euros per megawatt hour (MWh), which represents an increase of almost 28% compared to the price set for this Sunday, thus breaking with three consecutive days of falls.

Also, the price for this Monday is 84% ​​higher than the previous Monday, just a week ago, and almost quadruple the amount that the pool marked during the second Monday of November last year (45.62 euros).

Despite this rise, the electricity price is still below the barrier of 200 euros / MWh, a value that was exceeded in almost 70% of the days of October and that has not yet been exceeded so far in November.

Thus, the average price of electricity in the wholesale market during the first eight days of November was 148.91 euros / MWh, more than 50 euros below the October average (200.06 euros / MWh) and almost eight euros less than the September price (156.15 euros / MWh).

According to data from the Iberian Electricity Market Operator (OMIE), the maximum price tomorrow will be registered between 9:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m., when it will be 203.71 euros / MWh, while the minimum will be 139.36 euros / MWh between 5:00 and 6:00 in the morning.

The prices registered in the wholesale market have a direct effect on the regulated tariff or PVPC, to which almost 11 million consumers in Spain are welcomed, and serves as a reference for the other 17 million who contract their supply in the free market.

Behind the price increase are the high gas prices in international markets and carbon dioxide emission rights (CO2), which during 2021 have been setting historical maximums month by month.

As for the rest of European countries, in the United Kingdom the megawatt hour will be paid tomorrow at an average of 166.35 pounds (about 194 euros), while in Germany it will do so at 177.41 euros, in France at 210.23 euros, in Italy at 217.42 euros, and in Portugal, at the same price as in Spain when sharing the market.