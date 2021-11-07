Camilo and Evaluna Montaner They confessed that they decided to change their baby’s name and pointed out that they would even make a remake of ‘Indigo’ to present your new choice.

A couple of weeks ago, the couple presented their latest song that bears this name and where they confessed that they will become parents for the first time. The song quickly went viral because of the news and also because of its romantic lyrics. Even this weekend, both were invited to the show of Jimmy Fallon, where they first sang it on television.

There, the American presenter gave them a tender gift, which consisted of a black onesie with the legend “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”. And after receiving this detail, Ricardo Montaner’s daughter and her husband approached him to give him the good news.

“We have a surprise for you. My love, you want to tell him,” Buck declared posing facing Fallon. Immediately Evaluna added, “Officially, after receiving this gift we decided that we are going to change our baby’s name. And now we’ll call him Jimmy“.

Likewise, they indicated that they would also modify the song to change the title to the new name, and Fallon even invited them to return to perform it later in the show. Of course, it was all a simple joke with the driver, and even the singers put next to the video that they had done it to “like him”.

However, his fans believe that this could have given a clue about the sex of the baby, because by accepting a male name it could well be that it is a boy, although they say they do not know what it is.

Why did you choose Indigo?

In the talk they had with the . agency, the interpreter of ?? Tu tu ?? He said they still don’t know what the sex of their baby will be, and they don’t plan to make it public until after he is born.

However, they have already chosen the name it will have, and it is linked to a special meaning because of what this color represents for them.

Whether it is a boy or a girl, it will be called Indigo, it is a word that represents a lot for us. It is not just the name of a color, which we love, but a presence of light that has been in humanity for millennia, pointed out the future father.

Currently Evaluna Montaner and Camilo They have used their social networks to thank their followers for all the words of support they received, as well as to share how excited they are for the new stage they are beginning in their relationship.

