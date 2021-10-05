10/05/2021 at 11:42 AM CEST

The Spanish golfer Jon rahm, number one in the world, declared on Tuesday that “it would be an honor” to play a tournament with the tennis player Rafael Nadal, recognized fan of this sport, and admitted that the Mallorcan is “a great idol and someone to learn from.”

Rahm will participate in the Spanish Open, which will be held from October 7 to 10 at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, with the aim of adding his third victory in this tournament to equal Severiano Ballesteros.

“Since December 21019 I had not been in Spain and that is what excites me the most, since being able to play in front of the Spanish public is important and also with the challenge of matching It looks“, said Rahm, who admitted that he is living a year of conflicting emotions.

“Missing the Olympics was a very hard blow. We have had a little bit of everything for a year. The Ryder Cup was not what we expected and as a team it was a bit hard to have a result like this. I have been a year with many experiences but I think the good it has been better than bad, “he confessed.

The Barrika golfer, current world number one, declared that he “always” believed himself to be “capable of reaching the top of the international ranking.”

“I confirmed it in 2015, as an amateur, when I was fifth in the Phoenix tournament. I had confidence but the reality was that. Before starting my professional career I knew what I was capable of,” he said Rahm, whose progression is leading him to be the main reference in Spanish golf.

“I don’t realize that, but it’s also difficult when I don’t live here. Maybe when you get to a certain level, or on social media, the impact is greater. Yesterday 30 seconds passed since I arrived at the hotel, I went for a walk, and someone recognized me, “he noted.

“Hopefully he transcends golf and is a benchmark, as Rafael Nadal, who is a great idol and someone to learn from. I do not know if I will reach his level in golf as in tennis, but hopefully I can be a reference for some child, “he said.

Precisely from Nadal, who regularly goes to tennis tournaments with their golf clubs to play if the opportunity arises, Rahm she admitted that sometime she would like to play a tournament with him.

“I would have loved to play with Rafa. It has been done at some time to play with athletes from other disciplines in other tournaments abroad and I see it well, as long as it does not remove a player who deserves it. It would be an honor. I was able to play once in Palm Springs, in college, and hopefully we can play again, “he said.

About your personal situation, Rahm He admitted: “If I had not reached number one I would be happy, because when you give everything there is nothing to reproach yourself.”

“When I think of those moments, I think of the last twelve years, of the hours that I have put in to get to the top, and I know with a certain humility that I have come here for sheer work. I have pride and humility, because I know what I have done but also what is left to maintain it, “he commented Rahm, who assured that if he could choose any tournament to win in the future it would be the British Open in Saint Andrews.

“There is no better tournament to win,” he concluded.