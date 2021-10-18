10/18/2021 at 8:38 PM CEST

The President of FIFA, Gianni Infantino, stated this Monday that “it would be great to organize a World Cup in South America“, within the framework of his tour of several countries in the region to seek support for his plan to organize the next soccer World Cup every two years.

Infantino, delighted with a World Cup in South America

Infantino affirms that taking the World Cup to South America would be good for football: “Of course, a South American candidacy would be very strong.

Soccer is experienced in South America in an incredible way, the heart of football is here. It would be great to think of a World Cup in South America“Infantino assured in a press conference together with the president of the Argentine Football Association, Claudio Tapia.

The head of FIFA, who arrived in Buenos Aires on Sunday afternoon, said that despite the loss of “confidence” in the body in recent years due to various corruption scandals, currently “there is a lot of interest in organizing world“.

Infnatino added that there would be no irregularities in the selection process: “I think this is also a witness to the work that we are doing and the guarantee that we are going to give to all the candidates that the candidacy and decision process is clean and correct. I think this is a fundamental aspect.”

Claudio Tapia recognized his interest in Argentina organizing the 2030 World Cup together with three other South American countries, competing with the candidacy of the United Kingdom and Ireland, since, according to Tapia, all the leaders of Argentine football “have made improvements” in their stadiums.

A World Cup every two years

Gianni Infantino took advantage of the appearance before the media to defend his proposal for a World Cup every two years. According to the FIFA president the proposal would give “more high-level competition, more hope and excitement and more possibility for the world to also organize a World Cup. “

Infantino added that it is important that the continents do not wait so long to organize a World Cup: “Before a World Cup returns to a continent, 24 years pass if we want to make a true rotation, and it is more than a generation of people,” argued the FIFA president, for whom in recent years there has been “too much talk about clubs “and” the national team is never put on the table. ” Infantino concluded by stating that: “All ideas are welcome, we have already begun to change the proposal that is on the table. We have not put a “yes or no” proposal on the table.But saying let’s talk about this and see how we can improve. “

Adding value to women’s football

Likewise, Infantino assured that his proposal consists of intersperse a men’s and women’s soccer World Cup every year, in order to equate both competitions: “There is talk of a World Cup every year because it is a Men’s World Cup and a Women’s World Cup. We have to start putting women’s football on the same level as men’s football.”

Tribute to Maradona

Regarding the match that Argentina and Italy will play in June of next year, as champions of the last editions of the Copa América and the European Championship, Infantino said that it would be a good opportunity to honor Diego Armando Maradona: “Everything we can do to honor Diego it’s something we have to do, be it this game or another tournament. We absolutely have to think about doing something to honor him as he deserves, something bigger, special and particular, “concluded the highest representative of FIFA.