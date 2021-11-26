11/26/2021 at 20:14 CET

Artur Lopez

The winger of Real Betis Balompié, Cristian Tello, He spoke with Radioestadio after being one of the stars of the night, with his goal against Ferencvaros in the Europa League. The Verdiblancos defeated the Hungarians 2-0 and certified their classification to the sixteenth of the European competition as second in the group.

Despite having enjoyed only one title in LaLiga so far this season, Tello confirmed that he will complete his last year of contract at Benito Villamarín: “I’m happy here. It’s my last year and I want to enjoy it to the fullest. Right now I am focused on the team, on doing things well and taking advantage of the opportunities that the coach gives me. “

The 30-year-old footballer also thanked the fans for their encouragement in his fifth season in Seville: “After five years at Betis, that affection continues to be noticed is important to me.” The attacker from Sabadell left Barça for the Verdiblancos in the summer of 2017. Precisely, the Catalans could play the Europa League if they do not beat Bayern Munich on the last day of the group stage of the Champions League. “It would be very rare to find Barça in the Europa League, and at the same time, special. It would be a very nice game to play”said the forward.

Regarding the context of the Catalan club, Tello attributed the sporting situation to the competitiveness of LaLiga: “It is always surprising to see Barça in this situation. But each season that passes LaLiga and Europe are more difficult. The teams are better prepared and the rivals know each other better.”