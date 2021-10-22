10/22/2021 at 12:20 PM CEST

.

Italian Andrea Migno (Honda) dominated the first free practice session for the Emilia Romagna Moto3 Grand Prix at the “Marco Simoncelli” circuit in Misano Adriatico., with just over two tenths of a second ahead of his immediate competitor, his own teammate Alberto Surra.

Migno set a best time on his last lap -shortly after he crashed- of 1: 52.529, seconded by Alberto Surra to a couple of tenths and already with Czech Filip Salac (Honda) to more than eight tenths of a second.

The first casualty to report from the first free practice sessions was that of the Spanish Sergio García Dols (Gasgas), who yesterday learned that although he seemed to be in a position to travel to Misano Adriatico, the doctors advised him to continue with his recovery period when detected still some bruising on the kidney damaged in the Austin fall.

García Dols had to maintain medical discipline and his place was filled by the young Colombian David Alonso, fifteen years old and recent winner of the “European Talent Cup” and the “Red Bull Rookies Cup”.

Nor did the British John McPhee (Honda) compete in the first free session, who, suffering from a mild flu process, decided to take a break and wait for the second session to jump onto the track.

The first free practice began with the track wet from a fine but persistent rain that made all the pilots take their precautions, although this did not prevent more than one scare, the first of them starring the world leader, the Spanish Pedro Acosta (KTM), who was on the ground in turn six, although without consequences for his physical integrity, because immediately he recovered his motorcycle and continued the free tests.

In the last minute the Italian Andrea Migno (Honda), who led practically the entire session, in his last attempt to “scratch” some tenth of a second from his time he went to the ground in turn three, although very ” clean “and without serious physical damage, although the mishap did not prevent him from finishing as leader of the session.

His teammate Alberto Surra finished after him, with Czech Filip Salac (KTM) in third position, with world championship leader Pedro Acosta in fifteenth position, and his most direct rival for the championship, Italian Dennis Foggia (Honda ), seventeenth.