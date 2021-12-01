

Empoli beat Fiorentina 2-1 in the Tuscan derby.

Photo: Gabriele Maltinti / .

Tuscany TV presenter Giorgio Micheletti was temporarily suspended so that he “has time to reflect” after he downplayed the harassment suffered by his partner and journalist Greta beccaglia, and encourage her not to get angry and say that “you also grow with these experiences.”

Television decided to suspend Micheletti, 65, with experience in several national networks, and it did not exclude taking further action in the coming weeks.

At the moment of harassment, of a fan outside a stadium, the journalist told the stalker: “you can’t do that, I’m sorry”, while the presenter Micheletti, from the set, encouraged her to continue with the connection: “Do not be angry, you also grow with these experiences,” he said.

🙈 Regrettable machismo on Italian television.

At the end of the connection, the presenter condemned the behavior of the fan. “Some behaviors deserve a healthy smack, that if it had happened as a child it would have allowed them to grow ”, he said.

While, the Empoli Police Station managed to locate the person responsible for the harassment, a 45-year-old man that, when leaving the Castellani stadium at the end of the Empoli-Fiorentina Tuscan derby, he touched the butt of reporter Greta Beccaglia while other fans laughed and directed sexist insults at the journalist.

The man, a Fiorentina fan and restaurant owner, left the area shortly after the harassment, but it was located thanks to the cameras of Toscana TV that the security cameras located in the Castellani stadium had already recorded him.

Located and reported for harassment, the man asked for forgiveness and said he was sorry for his gesture. The reporter, Greta Beccaglia, rejected his apology.

Fiorentina showed their support for the journalist and the president of the club, the American Rocco Commisso, invited her this Wednesday to the box of honor at the Franchi stadium to see the Florentine team’s match against Sampdoria.

