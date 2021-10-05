10/05/2021 at 3:52 PM CEST

Gianluigi Donnarumma, Paris Saint Germain goalkeeper and the Italian national team, assured this Monday that his club and his national team are “completely different”, and praised the identity of the game that the coach Roberto Mancini gave the “azzurri”, rivals of Spain in the semifinals of the UEFA Nations League.

“They are two completely different teams. With Italy we have a clear identity and we are very happy with how things are going for us. We are at the manager’s disposal, we are good together and we are excited to come to the concentration. They are different situations, I do not think that can be compared, “he said Donnarumma, at a press conference organized by the Italian national team at the Coverciano technical center.

However, he stressed that also in Paris he found “a very close locker room, with many champions who get along and train with a smile.”

“Training with PSG makes you improve a lot. Sometimes we challenge ourselves and that makes you grow. Training with these champions helps you grow at a human level and at a football level. It is a good challenge. I am happy to train with them and continue with this new challenge. I always try to do my best, “he said.

The Milan exporter also denied that he has “problems” due to the fact that he is not a permanent starter at PSG, in which he alternates with the Costa Rican Keylor Navas.

His starting position with Italy is not in doubt and Donnarumma He warned of the dangers of Spain, a team that he sees as similar to the one that the “azzurri” defeated last July in the penalty shoot-out in the semifinals of the last European Championship.

“I hope the same Spain that we faced in the Eurocup and we have to work in the situations in which we could do better. It will not be an easy game. In the Eurocopa it was difficult and we had to give a lot to win. Also now it will be necessary 110% to win, “he said.

After leaving Milan between controversies, by not renewing his contract for not reaching an economic agreement, Donnarumma He assured that he will continue to be a fan of the Milan club and expressed the desire that the San Siro fans support the team.

“I always gave my all at Milan, until the end. If they blew me I would feel it, also because it is a very important game, a semi-final of the Nations League. I hope the fans will help us,” he said.

Italy will face Spain at San Siro this Wednesday in the first of the semi-finals of the Nations League. The second will be played by Belgium and France in Turin, with the final set for October 10 in Milan.