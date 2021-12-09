Updated on Thursday, 9 December 2021 – 09:27

According to the Antitrust Authority, “companies have linked to the use of the Amazon logistics service access to a set of essential benefits to obtain visibility and better sales prospects on Amazon. It”

The technology company Amazon has been fined with the payment of 1,128 million euros for abuse of its “absolute dominant position in the Italian market” with a “particularly serious” strategy to harm competitors in the e-commerce logistics service, reports the Italian Competition and Market Guarantor Authority.

“Amazon occupies an absolute dominant position in the Italian market for intermediation services in the market, which has allowed it to favor its logistics service, called FBA, among active sellers on the Amazon.it platform to the detriment of competing operators in said market and reinforce its dominant position, “the agency said in a statement.

According to the Antitrust Authority, “companies have linked to the use of the Amazon logistics service access to a set of essential benefits to obtain visibility and better sales prospects on Amazon. it”, among which stands out “the Prime label, which allows selling with easier for the most loyal and highly dependent consumers. “

Prime “also allows you to participate in special events of Amazon, What Black friday, Cyber ​​monday, Prime day, and increases the probability that the seller’s offer will be selected as Showcase Offer and displayed in the Buy Box “.

The company, which has violated article 102 of the Operational Treaty of the European Union, has also “prevented third-party sellers from associating the Prime tag with offers not managed” by FBA.

The Antitrust investigation “has determined this platform functionality Amazon.it crucial to sellers’ success and sales growth, “while” third-party sellers using FBA are not subject to the stringent performance measurement system that Amazon subjects non-FBA sellers to and whose breach may also lead to the suspension of the seller’s account. “

“In this way, Amazon has hurt competing e-commerce logistics operators, preventing them from offering themselves to online vendors as service providers of comparable quality to retail logistics. Amazon. These behaviors have thus widened the gap between the power of Amazon and that of the competition, even in the delivery of electronic commerce orders “, is explained in the note.

In addition, “competing markets have been hurt by abuse: Due to the cost of duplicating warehouses, vendors who adopt warehouse logistics Amazon they are discouraged from offering their products on other online platforms, at least with the same range of products. “

The agency “considered that this abusive strategy was especially serious and, taking into account its duration, the effects already produced and the size of the group, decided to impose a fine of more than 1,000 million euros.”

Furthermore, “in order to immediately reestablish competitive conditions in the relevant markets”, the Antitrust Authority imposed on Amazon behavioral measures that will be reviewed by a fiduciary supervisor “.

“Amazon must grant all sales privileges and visibility on its platform to all third-party sellers who know how to comply with fair and non-discriminatory rules to process their orders, in accordance with the level of service that Amazon intends to offer to Prime consumers and” to As of one year from the decision, refrain from negotiating with competing carriers and / or logistics operators tariffs and other contractual conditions applied to the logistics of their orders on Amazon.it, outside of FBA “.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more