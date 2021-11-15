11/15/2021

On at 14:05 CET

The teams of Italy, the Netherlands and England are looking for their pass to the next World Cup in Qatar 2022 on Monday. The three start as leaders of their respective groups and are favorites to enter as first and avoid the complicated play-offs: Dutch and English face it, while Italians need to win to avoid scares.

The reigning European champions, who let Switzerland escape alive on the penultimate day of the group stage, They face the last date with absolute pressure: they face Northern Ireland as visitors and will have to trace the result of the Swiss team to be in the next World Cup event.

More accessible both England and the Netherlands have it, to which the tie would serve them and could even fall depending on the results that occur in the other matches of the group. The British have a three-point lead and are virtually through, while the Dutch have two points more than Turkey after the draw against Montenegro..

Nine teams already classified at the moment

The three teams are looking for a pass to the Qatar 2022 World Cup and follow in the footsteps of those already classified: Germany, Denmark, Brazil, Belgium, France, Croatia, Spain and Serbia, in addition to the host Qatar, already have their ticket for the winter of 2022 stamped.

The next to do so could be those of England, the Netherlands and Italy, which start as clear favorites, and also Argentina in the South American Qualifiers, which has a privileged position in the table and could be the second to get the ticket after Tite’s Brasil.