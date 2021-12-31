12/31/2021 at 4:13 PM CET

The biennial World Cup that FIFA president Gianni Infantino has devised continues to accumulate detractors, even before it gets underway. The last to express his opinion was the UEFA president, Aleksandr Ceferin, who has described it as a “bad idea” that would go against the interests of other competitions such as the Games or the Women’s World Cup itself.

“Europe and South America are against it and they are the only (continents) that have World Cup champions. The problem is that the World Cup has to take place every four years to be interesting & rdquor ;, explained the European president during a ceremony in Dubai that includes ‘L’Équipe’. And it is that the majority of large federations, such as the Spanish one, or many of the CONMEBOL, have already spoken out against this new format.

In the case of holding a world championship every two years, this would coincide with some of the other major sporting competitions such as the Olympic Games, so bodies such as the IOC have already expressed “serious concerns” in this regard.

In this same line he supported Ceferin to stand against. “If it were held every two years it would harm women’s football because it would be held the same year as the Women’s World Cup. It would affect other sports, the Olympic Games, in short, many things. It is simply a bad idea and it won’t happen because it’s a bad idea, “he said.

“Why not do it every six months then? You can do it every month, every week. It is not that simple. Why is the Olympics held every four years? Because it is an event that you should expect, plan and enjoy.” , he ironized.