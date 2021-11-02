11/02/2021 at 4:11 PM CET

The Spanish pilot Fernando Alonso (Alpine) said on Tuesday that the Formula One Mexican Grand Prix “is another fun track where there are good overtaking opportunities” and that “the atmosphere is great and the stage of the stadium is like no other on the calendar. “.

“I love football and it reminds me a lot of a stadium when you are in that final sector,” said the Asturian in a statement issued by his team in which he also pointed out that the one that will be played at the Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome in the Mexican capital usually be a hot race where the altitude “greatly stresses” the drivers and the car.

His teammate, the French Esteban Ocon, stressed that “it is always great to visit Mexico City since it is a fairly electric place” and that after a couple of years without being there he feels “fresh and ready to face this weekend in a circuit that is quite difficult to compete” .

For his part, the director of the Alpine, Marcin budkowski, said this meeting will be the beginning of “an unusual combination of races” that depart from Central and South America to the Middle East, which is “exciting for the team and will pose strict logistical challenges.”

This will be the eighteenth round of the World Cup that is currently led by the Dutch Max verstappen (Red Bull) that with 287.5 points surpasses the British Lewis hamilton (Mercedes), which has 275.5 units with five days to go to the end of the season.