10/24/2021 at 9:42 PM CEST

Barça coach Sarunas Jasikevicius was critical of his team after the hasty victory against Unicaja (73-75) in which he considered that in general lines “it was not good & rdquor ;, although he also wanted to give credit to the victory against Unicaja on a court” always difficult & rdquor; like the Carpena.

The Lithuanian coach appreciated the difficult victory after a crash in which they made “many mistakes & rdquor; and also admitted that his team had “Good luck & rdquor; because Unicaja missed shots “quite comfortable”.

“They score us 50 points in the second half of the game, they have a lot of quality on the outside line & rdquor ;, he analyzed about the rival, who fought until the end and made it difficult for him to win in the last leg of the match (73-75).

Childish mistakes

“At times we were fine, but we made childish mistakes & rdquor ;, acknowledged the Barça coach, who highlighted a fact that worries him: “In the first quarter we only lost one ball, and then We lost 17. They haven’t punished us, as they usually do & rdquor ;.

When asked about the figure of Carlos Cabezas from Malaga, who today saw his number ’10’ retired at the top of Carpena, Jasikevicius joked: “Cabezas was a fucking heavy on the track, always pushing & rdquor ;, he continued,“ he’s a friend outside of it, a great guy & rdquor;

Hayes: “Focused to the End”

Barça forward Nigel-Hayes assured that “we have to do a better job, and finish the games well,” he said.. “The games last forty minutes and we have to be concentrated from the first to the last, as the coach always tells us, “said the American.

“We do not have to be aware so much of the result but of doing things well on the track. For this reason, in the end the match was decided in the last positions, “he said.

Regarding his contribution to the team, he said that “I have to try to be more aggressive in the face of the basket. It is still early in the season but I have to find a way to attack, first defend well, but also the balance with my offensive contribution “.

Now come two tough games in a row. “Without a doubt, we cannot change the chip, we have to come out just as focused, because the objective is to win every game, whoever it is. If we give the maximum, we will have the option of winning.