They discover a third layer of muscle inside the masseter, and yet it had already been named several times in some historical texts.

If you thought that everything had already been studied in regards to human anatomy, it is likely that those books that you have preserved from your time at the institute or university have been outdated, and it is that researchers have just discovered an unknown part of the human body .

A team of researchers led by Professor Dr. Szilvia Mezey from the Department of Biomedicine at the University of Basel and Professor Jens Christoph Türp from the University Center for Dental Medicine in Basel (UZB), have discovered a new part of the human body.

In particular they speak of a deep third layer within the masseter muscle, which is essential for chewing.

Winter has arrived and with it the cold returns. There are people who enjoy it and are willing to go home and sit on the sofa with the blanket, but others hate it and think they are going to freeze to death. To die of this, the temperatures need to be reduced a lot. Do you know how much?

So far most anatomy textbooks describe only two layers of the masseter, specifically the deep and the superficial.

But in this new study they affirm that some historical texts mention the possible existence of the third layer as well, but “they are very inconsistent in terms of its position,” they explain in the Annals of Anatomy magazine.

To conduct the study, the researchers dissected 12 human cadaver heads and took CT scans of 16 fresh cadavers, and also reviewed an MRI of a living subject and identified an “anatomically distinct” third layer of muscle as a result of certain examinations.

They comment that “this deep section of the masseter muscle is clearly distinguished from the other two layers in terms of its course and function. Although it is assumed that anatomical research in the last 100 years has left no stone unturned, our finding is a bit like zoologists discovering a new species of vertebrate. “

And it is that according to the disposition of the muscular fibers, it is probable that the muscular layer help stabilize the lower jaw by raising and retracting the coronoid process. They add that the uncovered muscle layer is the only part of the masseter that can pull the jaw back.

This new layer is connected to a small triangular section of the lower jaw and lead researchers have proposed it to be called “Musculus maseter pars coronidea” or the coronoid section of the masseter.