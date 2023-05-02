its characters become Street Fighter warriors thanks to Artificial Intelligence

Morandé’s characters with company have delighted the Chilean public since 2001, with acid humor as their banner. But now, thanks to Artificial Intelligence, we will see them as warriors from the popular Street Fighter video game.

The TikTok user did it Louis Castillo, who is a regular of this type of creations. Working with generative Artificial Intelligence, he publishes the irreverent images.

We previously saw him turning the characters of 31 minutes into human beings: now the focus is on Morandé with company.

The story of Morandé with company, the legendary Chilean humor program

Morandé con compañía began broadcasting in 2001, with comedian Kike Morandé as leader. “El estelar del pueblo”, as the program was known, worked with different types of genres, ranging from satire and black humor to adult humor.

Its last broadcast was made in 2021, after more than 20 years on the air.

Characters like Che Copete, El Poeta, Willy Sabor, El Fakir, Chuchi, Guatón de la fruta, and dozens, perhaps up to a hundred more, made the Chilean public laugh thousands of times.

Now, Luis Castillo took the characters and, with Artificial Intelligence (possibly Midjourney) turned them into Street Fighter figures.

Going from TV… to Street Fighter, all thanks to Generative Artificial Intelligence

However, not from the classic video game, but from the most recent edition, Street Fighter 6. In four TikTok posts several appear, with the music of Marvel vs Capcom: The Clash of the Superheroes, specifically the theme of Captain America.

Let’s remember that Street Fighter is a Capcom saga that began in the late 80s, but exploded in the 90s with Street Fighter II. Guile, Ryu, Ken, Chun-Li, M. Bison, Zangief, and many more became idols for a generation of gamers.

Next, we leave you the videos, a marvel of technology and a caress to the heart of the nostalgic of Morandé with company.