12/02/2021 at 00:01 CET

Marcelino Garcia Toral, Athletic Club coach, assured, after the defeat against Real Madrid (1-0), that “it is incredible not to win & rdquor; for the “good game & rdquor; what his team did, but, he considered, that “football is unfair on some occasions.

“Football is so capricious that playing such a good game and having so many chances, leaving Real Madrid with so few & mldr; we did not win. It’s incredible not to win, but football is that unfair sometimes & rdquor ;, he said at a press conference.

“The analysis of today’s game is very simple, which has happened to us in several games; Let’s hope that the dynamics will change soon because I’ve been a coach for a long time and I haven’t seen this in my life. A match can happen, but so repeatedly it is difficult for it to happen and it is happening to us & rdquor ;, he added.

“This season, Athletic has played many games to win them, but for whatever reason we are not capable. It’s a matter of luck too. We have far fewer points than we deserve. We have problems facing the goal, but not due to lack of chances. The team generates a lot, grants little and suffers little, less in the first 20 minutes of today & rdquor ;, he completed.

A Marcelino who wanted to see the positive face despite chaining six games in a row without knowing victory: “What you have to do is compete as we are competing. We are not going to do as many chances as we did today against Getafe. This team is getting a lot of sticks. In the sense, he has the feeling that he has done much more merit to make more points than we do. Athletic did not deserve to lose here, but they lost; you have to continue because this is the way. If the next 14 games we play the same, the results will be different & rdquor ;, he declared.

“I am to death with my players and they have to continue like this because it is the way and in another part of the season we will have our prize & rdquor ;, he added.