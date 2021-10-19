It’s true that Marvel Studios has given us a lot of stories over the past three years, but it still has a long way to go. Kevin Feige, Chief Creative Officer at Marvel Entertainment, has big plans in mind and that includes broad representation from the LGBT community. During a recent interview with Variety, the executive states that the MCU still lacks numerous gay characters to introduce. Excellent times for diversity and inclusion are coming.

Marvel Studios did not advocate for minorities in its early years, we know that. The MCU began mostly with male, white and straight characters, but the passage of time has opened the door to other types of superheroes and very soon we will witness the changes. For example, Eternals will introduce us to the first homoparental couple, but that only represents the beginning. Kevin Feige adapts to the times and ensures that fans will have more homosexual characters with which to feel represented.

During his appearance at the world premiere of Eternals this October 18 in Los Angeles (with exclusive attendance for actors, press and some lucky ones), Kevin Feige talks about LGBT characters in the comic industry and states that their appearance in the MCU is just the beginning:

Gay superheroes have been around since before in comics, it was about time they hit the movies and that’s just the beginning.

It took several years for the Marvel Cinematic Universe to open the doors to LGBT characters and, although they are not really abundant, they are already generating a distinction and significant fan base on social networks. In Avengers: Endgame – 95% appeared for a few seconds an LGBT character played by Joe Russo, one of the directors, however, the most popular are Valkyrie, Loki and Sylvie. Of the first we have not seen a formal statement on screen, but already in interviews his bisexual nature has been mentioned. The other two characters were confirmed as bisexual in the third chapter of Loki – 96%, the successful Disney Plus series that has laid the foundation for the multiverse of the coming months and years.

A new era is about to begin for Marvel Studios on the big screen. Although his series have been successful on Disney Plus, nothing compares to the glory of movie theaters (and the hundreds of millions of dollars they can raise globally). The first film of the new stage was Black Widow – 87%, followed by Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings – 95% and very soon we will have Eternals with completely new characters in the saga. The work of Chloé Zhao, who serves as director, is already being praised in the first reactions of the critics.

Diversity at Disney had been very low, at least in global brands like Star Wars and Marvel Studios. The house of superheroes has a great challenge ahead, since representation is a very important issue in today’s entertainment industry and it is vital that movies give it the place it deserves. Eternals stands as the ultimate bastion of diversity in the new era of the MCU and is sure to bring your company hundreds of millions of dollars in profit. According to official information, it will hit theaters on November 5; At the moment no date has been announced for its launch in streaming, but as with Shang-Chi, it will surely happen a couple of months later. Better times are coming for the Marvel Cinematic Universe and, as it says Kevin Feige, is just the beginning.

