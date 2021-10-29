Cynthia Rodríguez, captive with opening in yellow dress | Instagram

Cynthia Rodríguez, once again left everyone captivated with an opening in a tight yellow dress that unleashed reactions on Instagram: “Mama chick.”

The “singer“, Cynthia Rodríguez, shared a snapshot in which she appears clad in a tight dress in a vibrant color in which vertical yellow stripes predominate.

Immediately the “mexican youtuber“It has gained a strong notoriety in the social network of photos, where it accumulates 3.4 million subscribers, they did not let much time pass to dedicate various messages to the”Coahuila“, among other reactions and 62. 589 I like it.

Cynthia Rodríguez, captive with opening in yellow dress. Photo: Instagram Capture

The “Carlos Rivera’s girlfriend“she wears a close-fitting design that stylizes her silhouette with a deep opening in the neck which runs along the curvilinear figure of the” former student “of”The academy“Who stood out, was a model of the talented” Victor & Jesse. ”

The one who dresses in yellow in @victoryjesse’s dresses is confident. Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez commented followed by a face and a chick … ‘It’s almost the weekend!’ the one born on May 8th said happy almost at the end of the publication.

The Denominated “Rump princess“She has worn various outfits from the fashion house that have led her to be distinguished as the” Best Dressed “of the week after appearing in each of the broadcasts of the” I want to sing! “

Cynthia Rodríguez who serves as host of Venga la Alegría, It has stood out for its proportionate silhouette, which it has boasted in haute couture designs as well as more casual choices as it did on this occasion in which it wastes elegance by saying goodbye to another week.

Siiii, our mom #pollita, Carlos Rivera’s fans commented Guapisimaaaaa !!! He manifested @ karladíaz_of, With pure professional you work, they do divine things! We like the choice, A confident woman who trusts in her beauty is the most top and you are top, Eyyy beautiful, I love you, I loved your divine time, Bella, read in the comments dedicated to the presenter of “Todo un show “.

The “model“37 years old, she put herself in the hands of @george_figueroa in whom she entrusted her style to this beauty look in which she also wore silver earrings that matched her high platforms in the same shade.

The television actress in productions of Tv Azteca such as “Educando a Nina”, “Mujer purchased”, “A corazón Abierto”, among others, has won the sympathy of many of the users of social networks who are increasingly add to their official account to follow in the footsteps of the beautiful theater actress.