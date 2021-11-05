It was finished, 6 months after confirming exclusively that he had made the decision to separate from the father of his daughter, Adamari Lopez ensures that the end of your partner with Toni Costa it is final.

He did so in an interview he had with Azucena Cierco for ‘Al Rojo Vivo’ where he assured that the possibility of a reconciliation with the dancer no longer exists and that each one now follows their path.

“I am fine, I am calm, I think I have made decisions that are intelligent, that are for my good, that It does not mean that they do not hurt, it does not mean that they do not affect me, but it does mean that they will take me to a better place. They are decisions thinking about my emotional well-being, and above all how that also affects the benefit of my daughter, which is my greatest concern, ”Adamari began by telling Azucena with the sincerity that characterizes her, and continued.

“All that we are moms we think about the well-being of our children, now that mental health is so affected by things that we, as a family, can also take care ofWhy not prevent our children, later on, from presenting a disorder that could have been prevented by a better decision made ”.

Since Adamari confirmed the separation, which surprised most of his followers, much has been said about the reasons, especially considering the times that López repeated that it was a decision that had to do with the respect and well-being of his daughter. What if she he had discovered that Toni was unfaithful to him, that if he had found her texting with a dancer that was very inappropriate.

The truth is that, 6 months after that chapter that they still left open, that is what Adamari responds to Azucena:

“I’m not talking bad about Toni, they are maybe simple things, everyday things that happen as a couple that are not necessarily right, and that as a woman I must know how to give myself my respect, and my place, that respect can only be given me, and in that planning, well, I made a decision … Maybe looking to see if there could be an improvement to get us together again, and when we did not pass we took different paths. We never get married, we are simply each in their place, but In terms of our daughter, we are both there for her, we are both a team, and we want the best for her, and in that aspect they will always see us together and will always have the door open ”, he was forceful.

They also talked about the little girl who is the light of both in this relationship that now It was reinvented with the title of ‘Alaïa’s parents’: “She is a more mature girl than we can manage to think, or at least that is what she has shown us, I see her calm, although I know that she has her moments, although I continue working so that she is well“Adamari confessed to ‘Al Rojo Vivo’.

Javier Ceriani has assured in ‘Gossip No Like’, that Toni would already be rebuilding her life next to Evelyn Beltrán, a young woman known as ‘La Bichota’, who a few years ago participated in ‘Nuestra Belleza Latina’… And Adamari, do you want to bet on love again? … Circo asked him the same thing, and the presenter of ‘Hoy Día’ replied:

“This is not the time to think about it, this is a time to keep focused on strengthening the spirit, the soul, the body, and if that happens laterI don’t know, I’m not thinking about it, time heals everything ”, he concluded.

As she describes it is how we see her in her networks: focused on her nutrition plan with WW, exercising daily with Jocelyn Trochez, and every Sunday at mass.

