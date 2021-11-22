11/22/2021 at 23:52 CET

.

Luis García Plaza, coach of Mallorca, regretted the defeat against Rayo, assured that it is the “worst game in a year and a half” that he leads the club and stressed that the “level was very low”.

Rayo Vallecano thrashed (3-1) Mallorca with goals from Sergi Guardiola, Álvaro García and Argentine Oscar Trejo and prolonged the losing streak of the Balearic team, which has six games without winning.

“It’s the worst game in a year and a half. Football is played with the ball and without the ball and today Rayo has done nothing to win us. We have been at a very low level without the ball. We have to know that Mallorca can lose in any field, but it is the first time that the team is not the way I want it to be “, Luis García said at a press conference.

“In the first part we have to come out with a lot more. We cannot score four goals to win away from home. We have to try to get the opponent to do much more to score and improve a lot the facet of being stronger and more intense without the ball. It is the first time that it happens to us, in that aspect, although later you are more or less correct, “he confessed.

“This group has given us millions of joys and today is a bad day and that’s it. They have won us all the duels, the ball disputes and they have made fouls where they have to. We do not. Today we have not been plugged in and we have lost. The team played a very bad game and what the players have to do is do good again. It’s not attitude, it’s mentality, it’s work, because this group is very good, “he commented.

Finally, Luis García Plaza spoke about Rayo, which has 23 points in 14 games and has the same goal of salvation as them. “With this score he goes above saving himself but this is very long and you can have a long dynamic. To save himself he goes down an incredible path. He’s having a great season, especially at home, and he has shown it again “, ended.