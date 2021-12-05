12/04/2021 at 19:51 CET

Iván Ares and David Vázquez they have put the icing on the season by winning the last event of the year, andl Kingdom of León Rally, and crowning themselves champions of land. A fantastic culmination to a season in which they have achieved three wins and have also made a decisive contribution to the Achievement of Hyundai’s third brand title. Surhayen Pernía and Alba Sánchez They have achieved the podium in the super championship classification and closed the year with another great result and with the satisfaction of having achieved the victory in La Nucía.

Snow has become an unexpected protagonist in the Leon event, which has greatly complicated the work of the participants in the morning. An environment in which Ares has not wrinkled and, despite having had more than one scare, has achieved its goal of to be crowned champion in the Spanish Earth Cup, title that adds to the asphalt achieved in 2017 also with Hyundai.

Ares showed his happiness upon reaching the finish line: “I am very happy. It was a very hard year at the beginning, then we have come back in the super championship and at the end, in our first year on gravel, achieving the championship is very important for me. I want to. I would like to thank David for his work, which has been fundamental because he already had experience on gravel and I have learned a lot. It was a very complicated rally, especially in the morning, with the snow, which was very risky. Now let’s see if we can try improve things for next year. I also want to thank Hyundai for continuing to give me the opportunity to be at the highest level and, of course, my family, my girlfriend, my daughter and all those who support us “, affirmed the Galician.

Pernía arrived with bigger goals, and explained that “it was a shame how the rally was for us. We really wanted to do a good job, but we also knew that it was very difficult for specialist drivers to race here in these types of conditions. But we have reached the goal. We have lost the runner-up and third place for reasons that I don’t know very well yet, but hey, happy to finish the year, and looking forward to the end of the Madrid party. I hope to enjoy it with the sponsors and with friends, and we are already thinking about next year. The end of the season has been very good for us. We have had very good races, very good results, and until the last race we have been fighting for the runner-up. It could not be , but we are satisfied “, explained the Cantabrian

The last round of the Spanish Championship will be the Comunidad de Madrid-RACE Rallyshow, which will be held next week (December 11) at the Jarama Circuit. It is not a scoring event, but it is a must for all teams. An end-of-season party.

ClassificationsFINAL CLASSIFICATION Rally de León

1. Ares-Vázquez (Hyundai i20), 55: 16.7

2. Villanueva-Ferrero (Citroën C3), at 44.5

3. Gómez-Murado (Citroën C3), at 2: 38.0

4. Pernía-Sánchez (Hyundai i20), 2: 53.4

5. Quintana-Mújica (Skoda Fabia), at 3: 12.4

STAGE WINNERS

Iván Ares, 3 victories

Surhayen Pernía, Juan Carlos Quintana and Alex Villanueva, 1

SUCCESSIVE LEADERS

Section 1, Alexander Villanueva

Section 2 to section 7, Iván Ares

SPAIN CHAMPIONSHIP

1. José Antonio Suárez, 270 points

2. Ivan Ares, 254

3. Jan Solans, 253

4. Surhayen Pernía, 246