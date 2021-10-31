Iván Cantero poses with the trophy of champion of Spain of professionals.

Sharing a list with the great history of Spanish golf is the reward for four days of outstanding game that allowed avoiding difficulties, especially in a final round to remember that he had everything and where patience, to overcome situations that seemed unapproachable, was a virtue fundamental to achieve the triumph.

It was only necessary to witness the explosion of jubilation of Ivan Cantero when he made an eight-meter putt on the 9th hole, the one designated for the playoff. Fist in the air and shout of joy to express as the occasion deserved a triumph suffered until the last moment, one of those with complicated development but that, precisely because of this, taste like true glory.

“I dedicate it to my family and especially to my girlfriend, for the constant support they give me,” he said with visible emotion after getting the title of champion of Spain Professional. Victory that comes at the best possible moment, just a few days before the card of the European tour in the grand finale of Challenge Tour In mallorca.

In a tournament where scratching blows to the field had become from the first day a requirement to be in the first places, it was again mandatory, with 18 holes ahead, to soon add birdies to the card.

Iván Cantero, leader first thing in the morning, imitated his start from the previous round by signing eagle on the first hole, a warning of his intentions that was confirmed on the second, when he accumulated a birdie on his score sheet. Joel moscatel, with an initial double birdie, he kept the type before failing, like Iván Cantero, on hole 3, two bogeys that gave the tournament the necessary uncertainty of any great competition.

It consisted of rowing, not letting opportunities go by, controlling excesses and measuring risks in a final stretch where the pulsations began to be evident and where Javier Sainz it worked like a charm. Curiosities of the tournament, Iván Cantero confirmed midway through the first round that the accumulation of pairs was a good proposal given the difficulties exhibited by his main rivals.

Joel Moscatel and Javier Sainz as teammates in the stellar match, Scott fernandez As a luxury guest to the final battle, they were absorbed in following the rhythm of an Iván Cantero who, more sober than in previous days, was building his way to the title … until he collided head-on with a double bogey on hole 8 after sending the ball out of bounds.

Joel Moscatel, diligent, took advantage of the opportunity to momentarily access a leadership in any case tremendously open, with Javier Sainz eternally in the lead. Half of the route remained, with more complicated flags and the uncomfortable company of a growing gusty wind, an additional difficulty that added to a festive end to remember.

The final stretch of the day was leaving possible candidates along the way, reducing in practice the fight for the title to an exclusive one-on-one between Iván Cantero and Javier Sainz, since Scott Fernández and Joel Moscatel could not equip their cards of the glitter necessary to participate in the real party.

And a final stretch of heart attack arrived, a tachycardic succession of birdie, bogey, eagle, bogey, birdie by Iván Cantero, the concatenation of results necessary to tie in extremis with Javier Sainz, author of a round of four birdies without failure.

It was already written, both on the 9th hole, at the tiebreaker, a par 3 executed perfectly from the starting tee and an extraordinary 8-meter putt, with slope included, the perfect reading of Iván Cantero to win the title, release the fist into the air and launch an explosive cry of well-deserved joy.

His first individual triumph as a professional

With an interesting amateur career, where three individual triumphs in the Canary Cups, Andalusia and the Barcelona Championship stand out, apart from the gold medal in the 2011 European Under 16 Teams, Iván Cantero agreed to professionalism in November 2016, a status where he has fought from the beginning to stand out on the Alps Tour and Challenge Tour. His contribution to the triumph of Spain in the Mediterranean Games of Tarragona 2018 has now been accompanied by this individual triumph that he so longed for.

Three components of the Pro Spain Team, at the top of the classification

Iván Cantero, Javier Sainz and Scott Fernández, the first three classified in this Championship of Spain for Male Professionals, make up the present promotion of the Pro Spain Team, a federative program that aims to help the transition from amateurism to professionalism in its first years in this new status.

Nacho Elvira is a caddy

The last day of this Championship of Spain of Professionals had the visit of an illustrious person of Spanish golf. Nacho Elvira, winner this year of the Cazoo Open integrated into the European Tour calendar, came to Calatayud to caddy for his brother Manuel, who has completed a good performance. This close family relationship was reproduced in two other players who also finished at the top of the final classification, in the case of Marcos Pastor – who had the help as a caddy of his brother Víctor, a professional golfer of great projection – and Javier Sainz, assisted for his part by his sister Carmen, with a very interesting amateur career.

FINAL CLASSIFICATION

1.- Iván Cantero, 265 (65 + 63 + 68 + 69)

2.- Javier Sainz, 265 (65 + 68 + 65 + 67)

3.- Scott Fernández, 268 (63 + 68 + 68 + 69)