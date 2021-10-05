It is the Pilot’s Watch Chronograph AMG Edition, the latest product to celebrate the partnership that has linked the Swiss luxury watchmaker and the German automaker since 2004.

IWC’s first Titanium Composite Chronograph Pilot’s Watch is powered by the caliber 69385 movement manufactured by IWC and features a carbon fiber dial. The long collaboration between the Swiss luxury watchmaker and the high-performance sports car brand Mercedes-AMG is founded on many common values, such as the pursuit of technical perfection and uncompromising quality.

The origins

Both companies were created by visionaries with bold ideas. In 1868, the Florentine Ariosto Jones combined traditional craftsmanship with advanced industrial technology to redefine watchmaking in Switzerland. In 1967, in Grossaspach, Germany, Hans Werner Aufrecht and Erhard Melcher created AMG with the visionary concept of incorporating the most advanced racing technology into production vehicles.

Materials from the motor world

Made with automotive engineering materials, the AMG Edition Chronograph Pilot’s Watch (Ref. IW377903) is the first IWC 43mm Chronograph Pilot’s Watch to feature the in-house made caliber 69385, as well as the first Chronograph Pilot’s Watch with a case. extremely light and scratch resistant titanium. The Class 5 titanium finish gives the watch its matte gray look, inspired by AMG’s signature Selenite Gray Magno paint finish. The dial incorporates precisely interlaced carbon fiber, a material derived directly from AMG aerospace components. These parts are manufactured using a complex process of heat and pressure and are known for their remarkable lightness and rigidity. The raw material is continuous carbon fibers, which are processed in weaving machines into textile structures, giving the final product the characteristic “carbon look” fabric. The black carbon dial contrasts perfectly with the silver chronograph sub-dials, which are reminiscent of the instrumentation used in motor racing.

Downtime measurements up to 12 hours

This high-performance watch is powered by IWC’s caliber 69385, a robust and accurate chronograph movement that allows stop-time measurements of up to 12 hours. The chronograph function is controlled by a column wheel, a complex component with two functional levels. The Mercedes-AMG logo is stamped on the tinted sapphire crystal case back. The watch is equipped with a black calfskin strap with contrast stitching and a folding clasp.

www.mercedes-benz.com – www.iwc.com